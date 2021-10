Puck as a magician? Oberon as a nightclub MC? Tatiana as a Mariah Carey-ish singer? This is Midsummer: A Shakespearian Experience. Like the hit song by the Dawes, “It’s a little bit of everything.” A bit of vaudeville, with USO-era tap dancing numbers; a dizzying trapeze performance, a gymnast/contortionist accompanied by a live jazz band. Now, if you remember your high school Shakespeare class, A Midsummer Night’s Dream is a comedy with a variety of plot twists, including a marriage between Theseus and Hippolyta, a wedding performance, a pair of frolicking forest fairies and their king, Oberon. Every character thinks they know what’s going on, and then they find out they haven’t a clue. Does the audience need to know the storyline to follow the fun? Not in the least. Although it wouldn’t hurt.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO