Centurylink looks to correct local internet outages

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A lot of homeowners are going to be looking for people to help with repairs following storms this week. The Better Business Bureau is issuing a warning surrounding those type of repairs, however. Homeowners are being told to watch out for so-called ‘storm chasers.’ (Photo Credit: KDKA) They say these are people who claim to be contractors offering quick and inexpensive repairs. The BBB says they usually request half or all of the money rip front and then perform little or no work.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO