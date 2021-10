DETROIT – Chef Luis Garza is hoping to bring some of the traditional Mexican food from his home to his new home one piece at a time. Tucked away in Southwest Detroit is El Asador, a small restaurant with some of the best Mexican food in town. It’s fitting that on a side wall is a mural named the “Deity of Southwest Detroit.” It was painted in 2015, one year after Garza opened the restaurant.

13 DAYS AGO