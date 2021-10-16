CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Cases Climb Of Nationwide Salmonella Outbreak From Unknown Food Source

By Joe Lombardi
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1boHiT_0cTNNEsm00

Confirmed cases continue to climb of a multistate outbreak of salmonella infections across the nation.

A total of 592 cases in 36 states have now been linked to the outbreak, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) said late this week.

The CDC has not identified a specific food item as a potential source of this outbreak.

Infections have been reported from age 1 to 97.

The first illness in the outbreak was reported on Monday, May 30, with the majority of cases coming in August and September.

"Several groups of people (called 'subclusters') at restaurants in multiple states have been identified," according to the CDC. "These subclusters are groups of people who do not know one another who ate at the same restaurant and got sick.

"Investigating these subclusters can sometimes help identify a food item eaten by all of the sick people that could be the source of the outbreak."

"The true number of sick people in an outbreak is likely much higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses," the CDC said. "This is because many people recover without medical care and are not tested for Salmonella."

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

