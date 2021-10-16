Foodie summit? Guy Fieri spotted at Tequila 61 in Anchorage, so Congressman Young invites him to ‘diner, drive-in, or dive’

He co-owns three restaurants in California. He licenses his name to restaurants in New York City and Las Vegas. On Friday, he was spotted filming in front of a downtown Anchorage restaurant, Tequila 61, on 4th Avenue.

Guy Fieri, who has done numerous television programs on the Food Network, caught the attention of someone from the Brown Jug liquor store, who posted a photo on social media, and that caught the eye of Congressman Don Young.

Young wrote: “The Congressman for All Alaska & the Mayor of Flavortown are overdue for a summit. @GuyFieri, let’s meet at a diner, drive-in, or dive. Alaska is home to plenty of small businesses — happy to offer recommendations. BTW, I also have a very tasty recipe for moose stew.”

Fieri is perhaps the best-known personality on the Food Network since Rachel Ray. He won the second season of “The Next Food Network Star” in 2006 and has had a soaring celebrity chef and television show career ever since, attracting more men to the network than ever.

On Yelp, Tequila 61 is described as “Building a bridge between traditional Mexican cuisine and the personality of beautiful Anchorage, Tequila 61 embodies what it means to embrace the best of both worlds. Blending time-honored recipes with a modern twist, we fuse the perfect blend of spices with fresh ingredients like Alaskan seafood for entrées authentic in flavor and unique in presentation. Best of all, our mixologists behind the bar are at the ready to help you find the perfect pairing with our craft cocktails, and hand-picked varieties of tequila and mezcal. Using reclaimed materials and unmatched attention to detail, we’ve built a charmingly rustic atmosphere where good food and good times are always abound.”