3 people dead following high-speed crash in Hunter’s Creek, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened in Orange County.

According to troopers, the crash occurred at 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of Town Center Boulevard and Mallard Cove Boulevard.

Troopers said a 2014 Chevy Equinox was traveling southbound on Mallard Cove Boulevard.

Meanwhile, another vehicle, a 2004 Honda Civic, was traveling westbound on Town Center Boulevard.

According to troopers, the Civic was going over the posted speed limit.

Troopers said the Equinox made a left turn onto Town Center Boulevard and turned into the path of the Civic.

The front of the Civic struck the left side of the Equinox.

Both occupants from the Equinox and the driver of the Civic were transported to the hospital and were all pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.