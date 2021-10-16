CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, SC

South Carolina teacher arrested after student takes marijuana gummies from prize box in classroom, sheriff says

By Nexstar Media Wire, Justyn Melrose
 8 days ago

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WGHP) — A South Carolina teacher was arrested after a student allegedly found and took a pack of marijuana gummies from a classroom prize box, according to the local sheriff’s office.

Victoria Farish Weiss, 27, is charged with possession of a Schedule I drug.

On Sept. 23, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department launched an investigation after a report that a student at Rocky Creek Elementary School had taken a pack of marijuana edibles from a prize box in a teacher’s classroom. The prize box was used to reward students.

The gummies are a kind of marijuana edible or cannabis-based food product. While they are available in other states and online, they’re illegal in South Carolina, according to Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon .

“They come in many forms, but the items in this case were candy,” Koon said. “They’re often packaged in wrappers and bags with logos and colors that look similar to traditional candy brands.”

When the student took the pack of edibles, Weiss allegedly told the child to pick something else from the box. The student returned to the box and grabbed another pack of edibles.

The next day, investigators searched Weiss’ home and found packs of edibles similar to those found in the classroom.

Weiss turned herself in on Friday morning.

No students ate any of the THC-laced products./news

WOWK 13 News

West Virginia health officials confirm 25 new COVID-19 deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 25 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to a total of 4,263 COVID-19 related deaths throughout the pandemic. Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 76-year old female from Harrison County, a 60-year old male […]
CHARLESTON, WV
