BOWLING GREEN — For the first time since Scotty Miller was in its building, Bowling Green State University’s football program has a potential NFL prospect on hand. Davon Ferguson has always been a talented player, earning a scholarship to play at Kansas in the Big 12 as a three-star prospect out of high school. But after transferring to BGSU’s program, he has become its best player and is working towards placing himself on the radars of NFL teams.

BOWLING GREEN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO