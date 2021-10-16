CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Museums

Figures of Babylon: oldest drawing of a ghost found in British Museum vault

By Dalya Alberge
The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o7W6u_0cTNLoXE00
A lonely spirit being led to eternal bliss by a lover on a Babylonian clay tablet. White line tracing © James Fraser and Chris Cobb for

Its outlines are faint, only discernible at an angle, but the world’s oldest drawing of a ghost has been discovered in the darkened vaults of the British Museum.

A lonely bearded spirit being led into the afterlife and eternal bliss by a lover has been identified on an ancient Babylonian clay tablet created about 3,500 years ago.

It is part of an exorcist’s guide to getting rid of unwanted ghosts by addressing the particular malaise that brought them back to the world of the living – in this case, a ghost in desperate need of a companion. He is shown walking with his arms outstretched, his wrists tied by a rope held by the female, while an accompanying text details a ritual that would to dispatch them happily to the underworld.

Dr Irving Finkel, curator of the Middle Eastern department at the British Museum, said the “absolutely spectacular object from antiquity” had been overlooked until now.

“It’s obviously a male ghost and he’s miserable. You can imagine a tall, thin, bearded ghost hanging about the house did get on people’s nerves. The final analysis was that what this ghost needed was a lover,” he said.

“You can’t help but imagine what happened before. ‘Oh God, Uncle Henry’s back.’ Maybe Uncle Henry’s lost three wives. Something that everybody knew was that the way to get rid of the old bugger was to marry him off. It’s not fanciful to read this into it. It’s a kind of explicit message. There’s very high-quality writing there and immaculate draughtsmanship.

“That somebody thinks they can get rid of a ghost by giving them a bedfellow is quite comic.”

As a world authority on cuneiform, a system of writing used in the ancient Middle East, Finkel realised that the tablet had been incorrectly deciphered previously. The drawing had been missed as the ghost only comes to life when viewed from above and under a light. Forgotten since its acquisition by the museum in the 19th century, the tablet has never even been exhibited.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qso91_0cTNLoXE00
Irving Finkel, a world authority on cuneiform script, tells the story of his ghostly discovery in The First Ghosts . Photograph: Dave Cherry

Finkel said: “You’d probably never give it a second thought because the area where the drawings are looks like it’s got no writing. But when you examine it and hold it under a lamp, those figures leap out at you across time in the most startling way. It is a Guinness Book of Records object because how could anybody have a drawing of a ghost which was older?”

While half the tablet is missing and it is small enough to fit in a person’s hand, the back bears an extensive text with the instructions for dealing with a ghost that “seizes hold of a person and pursues him and cannot be loosed”. The ritual involves making figurines of a man and a woman: “You dress the man in an everyday shift and equip him with travel provisions. You wrap the woman in four red garments and clothe her in a purple cloth. You give her a golden brooch. You equip her fully with bed, chair, mat and towel; you give her a comb and a flask.

“At sunrise towards the sun you make the ritual arrangements and set up two carnelian vessels of beer. You set in place a special vessel and set up a juniper censer with juniper. You draw the curtain like that of the diviner. You [put] the figurines together with their equipment and place them in position… and say as follows, Shamash [god of the sun and judge of the underworld by night].”

The text ends with a warning: “Do not look behind you!”

Finkel believes the tablet was part of a library of magic in the house of an exorcist or in a temple.

The ghost has appeared just in time for Halloween. Its discovery features in Finkel’s forthcoming book, The First Ghosts: Most Ancient of Legacies, to be published on 11 November by Hodder & Stoughton.

He himself has never seen a ghost, “even in the shadier vaults of the British Museum”, which is “riddled with ghosts”, he said. “In the King’s Library, more than one person has seen a head and shoulders moving along but at a peculiar height. That was dismissed by sceptics, but it turns out that the original floor under the present floor was actually low, which means that they were about right.”

He hopes to exhibit the Babylonian tablet, noting that such an artefact brings us closer to our ancestors: “All the fears and weaknesses and characteristics that make the human race so fascinating, assuredly were there in spades 3,500 years ago.

“I want people to know about this culture. Egypt always wins in Hollywood. If the Babylonian underworld is anything like it was described, then they’re all still there. So just remember that.”

Comments / 5

Related
The Guardian

Around the World in 80 Books by David Damrosch review – an erudite tour of the author’s head

Reading is travel – an epic trek, a picaresque pursuit, a lyrical flight – and last year it offered release to those of us still itchy after a daily circuit of the local park. Housebound in London, I reread Dickens and wistfully accompanied his characters on their perambulations through a city that was out of bounds to me. David Damrosch, a Harvard specialist in comparative literature, projected himself further afield: when conference dates in Tokyo and a smattering of European venues were cancelled, he decided to circumnavigate the globe without leaving his library.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

In brief: B: A Year in Plagues and Pencils; The Gardener; A Curious Boy – reviews

Some folk have misshapen handknits to show for it, others a baking-induced paunch. For Edward Carey, author of, among other novels, the triumphantly idiosyncratic Little, pandemic displacement activity has yielded an archive of drawings that began with a doodle and soon became a pledge to produce one a day, duly posted on social media. His sketches, all done in Tombow B pencils from Japan, are of poets and scientists, birds and beasts, heroes and monsters. Some subjects are burningly topical (George Floyd, Kamala Harris), others historical (Samuel Pepys, Ada Lovelace), while nature provides timeless consolation (as an Englishman in Texas, he’s especially taken with a bird called the grackle). These characterful images are bound together here with words of wistfulness and modest hope.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The British Museum#Ghost#Babylonian#Middle Eastern
LiveScience

Oldest ghost drawing discovered on Babylonian exorcism tablet

A museum curator has discovered the oldest-known ghost drawing on a 3,500-year-old ancient Babylonian tablet that also includes instructions for how to exorcise the unwanted spirit. The drawing on a clay tablet depicts a seemingly grumpy, bearded male ghost being led to the underworld on a rope by a woman....
MUSEUMS
Shropshire Star

British Museum dish found to be rare Chinese artefact

It is thought to have been made between 1086 and 1125. A stoneware dish on display at the British Museum that was previously thought to be Korean has been identified as the “rarest of all Imperial Chinese ceramics”. The plain green-glazed artefact was originally thought to be of Korean origin,...
MUSEUMS
Phys.org

Cutting-edge forensic analysis identifies rare ceramic dish for the British Museum

Scientific analysis by Cranfield Forensic Institute (CFI) has proven that a stoneware dish is a thousand-year-old Chinese Song dynasty treasure, the rarest of all Imperial Chinese ceramics. On public display at the British Museum as part of the Sir Percival David Collection, the small green-glazed brush washer, long believed to...
MUSEUMS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Halloween
Country
Egypt
The Wild Hunt

Danish national museum unveils “dream find” gold hoard

The Wild Hunt is exclusively supported by readers like you. No advertising. No corporate sponsors. Your support helps us pay our writers and editors, as well as cover the bills the keep the lights on. We cover the community because of your generosity. Consider making a one-time donation - or become a monthly sustainer. Every amount helps. Thank you for reading The Wild Hunt!
MUSEUMS
Michigan Daily

The American remake of ‘Ghosts’ is a mere specter of the British original

“Ghosts” is the latest American remake of a British show nobody asked for, joining an equally embarrassing company like “Skins” and “Spaced”. “Ghosts” tells the story of a young New York City couple that moves into a countryside mansion inherited from a distant relative. Eventually, they discover that they are not alone in their new home, but are sleeping down the hall from about a dozen misfit ghosts incapable of leaving the grounds.
TV SERIES
CNET

Gold rush! First-time metal-detector user uncovers 6th century golden hoard

It's a rookie detectorist's dream. Danish man Ole Ginnerup Schyt had owned his metal detector for only a few hours when he stumbled across one of the largest gold treasures in his country's history. He discovered nearly 1 kg (2.2 pounds) of gold, including some huge medallions the size of saucers, according to a press release from VejleMuseerne, an art museum in southeastern Jutland, Denmark. The museum reports that the treasure had been buried for 1,500 years.
SCIENCE
KRQE News 13

Smells like witch spirit: How the ancient world’s scented sorceresses influence ideas about magic today

(THE CONVERSATION) Most perfume ads suggest that the right scent can make you sexy, alluring and successful. A blend by Black Phoenix Alchemy Labs, meanwhile, offers to make you smell like Hecate, the three-faced Greek goddess of witchcraft. As a classics scholar who studies both magic and the senses in the ancient world, this idea of a witch-inspired […]
LIFESTYLE
buffalorising.com

The Ghosts That Haunt You @ Iron Island Museum

Most cities claim to have haunted landmarks and attractions, but very few of them have anything as unearthly as Iron Island. This circa 1885 former church/funeral home is considered one of the most haunted sites in the northeast. The “museum of hauntings” is considered a pilgrimage for many ghost hunters who always have plenty of sightings and audible interactions with spirits that call the museum “home.”
BUFFALO, NY
UC Daily Campus

Though funny, ‘Ghosts’ misses the mark in adapting popular British series

Premiering with back-to-back episodes on CBS last Thursday, “Ghosts” attempts to recreate the BBC One sitcom of the same name in an American setting. Coming from the writers of “New Girl,” the show is about a young couple, Samantha (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar), who plan to start a bed and breakfast in a mansion they unexpectedly inherit. After a near-death experience, Samantha finds herself able to see eight ghosts that “haunt” the premise, leaving Jay to watch his wife interact with seemingly thin air.
TV SERIES
Big Frog 104

Shocking Halloween Display is Terrifying Hudson Valley Drivers

A disturbing Halloween display found on a busy Hudson Valley road is scaring some local drivers. I was driving near Route 9 just as it was getting dark and saw the creepy figure heading towards the road from behind a tree. I quickly hit the brakes and focused on the hairy animal before quickly breathing a sigh of relief.
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

37K+
Followers
24K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy