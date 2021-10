Indian paramilitaries shot dead a civilian in Kashmir on Sunday, residents said, as authorities tightened security across the disputed territory for a visit by a top Indian minister. The victim, a milk seller in the southern Kashmir Valley, is the 12th civilian killed by militants or security forces this month as attacks increase in the Muslim-majority region. New Delhi has about 500,000 troops and paramilitaries in Kashmir seeking to contain a rebel movement agitating for independence or the region's merger with Pakistan. Police said the man was hit in "crossfire" during "militant action" near a police paramilitary camp in the village of Zainapora and that the incident was being investigated.

INDIA ・ 6 HOURS AGO