Long Beach Poly visits Jordan for a Thursday evening game, thanks to the official shortage that has affected all of Southern California this year. The Jackrabbits (5-3, 3-0) and Panthers (5-4, 3-2) will meet for a full game for just the second time in the last four seasons. The two teams didn’t play in the Spring 2021 season, and in 2018 a lightning storm cut their game short after just a quarter and a half, with Poly leading 20-0. The two teams played in 2019 with Poly winning 52-7.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO