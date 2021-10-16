DC League of Super-Pets Is Getting a Video Game

Mattel, Milestone, and Koch Media launched Hot Wheels Unleashed last month, and as our review articulated, the game is surprisingly great, even when factoring in the reduced hardware power of Nintendo Switch. And since these companies have a hit on their hands, they are going to let the good times roll with new content galore, both free and paid. Along those lines, Hot Wheels Unleashed trailers have dropped revealing the free DC Super-Villains Racing Season, which occurs November 11 through January 18, and the paid Batman Expansion DLC, which will launch December 2.
