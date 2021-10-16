CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DC League of Super-Pets Is Getting a Video Game

By Joe Skrebels
IGN
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace is an upcoming video game spin-off of the animated movie, coming to PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC (via Steam) in Spring 2022....

www.ign.com

Related
cinelinx.com

DC League of SuperPets Gets Teaser and Trailer Release Date

DC League of SuperPets, the adorable animated film with Krypto The SuperDog (Dwayne Johnson) and Ace the Bat-Hound (Kevin Hart), got a teaser trailer during DC FanDome and it didn’t disappoint!. The official trailer releases in November 2021, with the star-studded film, including John Krasinski, Natasha Lyonne, Keanu Reeves, Diego...
MOVIES
ramascreen.com

New Teaser For DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS Voice Starring Dwayne Johnson And Kevin Hart

Straight from DC FanDome 2021, WB has released this new teaser for @DCLeagueOfSuperPets which is stacked with talent. The cast for the upcoming animated movie, DC League of Super-Pets, includes Dwayne Johnson as Krypto and Kevin Hart as Ace. The cast also features Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, and Keanu Reeves. DC League of Super-Pets is slated for release on May 20, 2022.
TV & VIDEOS
Nintendo Enthusiast

DC League of Super-Pets is an on-rails shooter inspired by upcoming movie

Far and away the most important announcement from DC FanDome, publisher Outright Games and developer PHL Collective have dropped an announcement trailer for on-rails shooter DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace, which will release in spring 2022 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC via Steam. The game is inspired by the upcoming 3D-animated DC League of Super-Pets movie that is slated for release on May 20, 2022, which stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as Krypto and Kevin Hart as Ace the Bat-Hound. (I presume it will be an extremely dark and gritty film.)
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How to Unlock the La Varita

The La Varita is easily the most involved Resolver to unlock, as you must complete the Triada Blessings Yaran Story series of Treasure Hunts, which takes you to all three main regions of Yara (Madrugada, Valle de Oro and El Este), then back to Isla Santuario. This is well worth...
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Suicide Squad game gets a story trailer at DC Fandome 2021, still releasing in 2022

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Rocksteady Studios’ next big DC game venture, got a story trailer earlier today during the DC FanDome 2021 livestream. It’s been more than a year since the game was revealed at the last showcase. But, you know what? It’s still looking great. The story trailer once more introduces the members of Task Force X, while also running through some Justice League members. There’s also a brief shot of a popular member of Batman’s rogues gallery, and he might be a little down on his luck.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

'DC League of Super-Pets' Trailer Reveals a Stand-Off Between Krypto and Ace

DC has unveiled the first look at their upcoming League of Super-Pets animated movie, which features an absolutely star-studded cast providing the voices of such beloved superhero pet sidekicks as Krypto the Super Dog, Ace the Bat-Hound, and more. The new footage was unveiled as part of this weekend's epic...
TV SHOWS
thelumberjack.org

Super Smash Bros Club: KO’ing loneliness with video games

The Humboldt State Smash Crew has resurrected and is meeting every Friday at 5pm in Nelson Hall room 102. Casual conversations and practice matches take up the first few hours of the evening. However, after 7pm rolls around, the gamers face off in a bracket-style tournament. President of the club,...
VIDEO GAMES
rpgsite.net

Gotham Knights gets a story trailer and behind-the-scenes video at DC Fandome

During today's DC Fandome stream event, Warner Bros. Games released a new story trailer and behind-the-scenes video for upcoming action RPG Gotham Knights. The trailer shows the four playable characters — Batgirl, Nightwing, RedHood, and Robin — investigating the mysterious Court of Owls as the Penguin narrates an ominous warning to the Bat-Family. The behind-the-scenes video shows small snippets of gameplay as key figures behind DC comics, including the creators of the original Court of Owls, discuss adapting the storyline to video game form.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekTyrant

The SYSTEM SHOCK Video Game Franchise is Getting a Live-Action Series

Nightdive Studios’ video game franchise System Shock is getting a live-action series adaptation thanks to Binge, which is an upcoming gaming entertainment streaming platform. The System Shock game is set at Citadel Station in the year 2072, “where an unnamed hacker wakes from a coma only to be confronted by...
VIDEO GAMES
MovieWeb

DC League of Super-Pets Trailer Unites The Rock's Krypto & Kevin Hart's Ace

DC has unveiled the first look at the DC League of Super-Pets animated movie about an adorable pair of four-legged superhero sidekicks starring Dwayne Johnson as Krypto the Super Dog and Kevin Hart as Ace the Bat-Hound. Although Johnson's casting as Krypto was confirmed earlier this year, the new clip at this weekend's second annual DC FanDome event is the first official confirmation that Hart and the rest of the star-studded cast has joined the animated movie. DC League of Super-Pets will fly into theaters on May 20th, 2022, with a new trailer arriving this November.
MOVIES
Videogamer.com

DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace coming to consoles and PC next year

Publisher Outright Games has revealed DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace, a tie-in with the forthcoming animated movie of the same name. The game will see players take on the mantle of Krypto the Super Dog, the Man of Steel’s super-powered pooch. He’ll be joined by Ace the Bat-Hound, who’s the canine companion of Batman himself. Both of them will be taking to skies to save the animals of Metropolis in the 3D on-rail action game.
VIDEO GAMES
Comments / 0

