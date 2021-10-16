DC League of Super-Pets Is Getting a Video Game

DC has unveiled the first look at the DC League of Super-Pets animated movie about an adorable pair of four-legged superhero sidekicks starring Dwayne Johnson as Krypto the Super Dog and Kevin Hart as Ace the Bat-Hound. Although Johnson's casting as Krypto was confirmed earlier this year, the new clip at this weekend's second annual DC FanDome event is the first official confirmation that Hart and the rest of the star-studded cast has joined the animated movie. DC League of Super-Pets will fly into theaters on May 20th, 2022, with a new trailer arriving this November.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO