How to Watch DC FanDome 2021: Where to Stream and Who's Attending

"Bigger action sequences, bigger set pieces." Get a first look at the Shazam! sequel in the works. During the DC FanDome event this weekend, Warner Bros also revealed a first look at David F. Sandberg's Shazam! Fury of the Gods, a sequel to his 2019 superhero comedy starring Zachary Levi. Not too much is known about this sequel yet, except that Shazam will be battling Hespera & Kalypso, and will have a whole new "superhero family" on his side. In addition to Levi, the new cast features Helen Mirren as Hespera, Lucy Liu as Kalypso, Rachel Zegler, Meagan Good, Grace Fulton, and Marta Milans; along with Djimon Hounsou, Asher Angel, and Jack Dylan Grazer returning from the first one. This teaser is more of a behind-the-scenes sizzle reel, showing tiny bit of footage, concept art, B-roll, and shots of them filming. This actually looks good so far, the first one was quite fun. I hope it doesn't get too cheesy with these goddesses.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO