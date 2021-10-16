CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisville, KY

WATCH: Lamar Jackson finds out Louisville is retiring his jersey

By Tim Verghese about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CStkg_0cTNHILG00
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Thinking he was meeting with media, Louisville surprised Lamar Jackson with the news that the Cardinals will be retiring his No. 8 jersey during a ceremony at Louisville’s home game vs. Syracuse on Saturday, November 13.

Lamar Jackson starred at Louisville from 2015-2017. In 2016, Jackson became the youngest player ever to win the Heisman Trophy after rushing for 1,571 yards and 21 touchdowns while passing for 3,543 yards and 30 more scores. Jackson also won the Walter Camp and Maxwell Award for his efforts.

As a junior in 2017, Jackson finished with 1,601 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground, while throwing for 3,660 yards and 27 touchdowns.

In his three seasons at Louisville, Lamar Jackson shared or broke 42 school records and seven ACC records. Jackson finished his college career as the first non-senior in FBS history to rush for at least 4,000 yards and pass for at least 9,000 yards in his career. He is also the only player in FBS history to rush for at least 1,500 yards and pass for at least 3,500 yards in a season, accomplishing the feat in both 2016 and 2017.

Lamar Jackson went on to be drafted 32nd overall in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens. In his second year in the league, Jackson was the unanimous MVP after leading the league in passing touchdowns. Jackson threw for 3.127 yards and 36 touchdowns, while rushing for 1,206 yards and seven touchdowns in his MVP year. In just his fourth year in the league, Jackson holds the league records for most single-season rushing yards by a quarterback, most single-season rushing attempts by a quarterback, most 1,000-yard rushing seasons by a quarterback and tied with Ben Roethlisberger for most games with a perfect passer rating in the same season.

Five games into the 2021 season, Lamar Jackson is on pace for a better season than his MVP year leading the Ravens to a 4-1 record. The Louisville product has thrown for 1,519 yards and eight touchdowns along with 341 rushing yards and two touchdowns, completing over 67% of his passes.

Currently at Louisiville, wide receiver Tyler Harrell and defensive lineman Henry Bryant are wearing the No. 8 this season and will have the opportunity to finish the season in that jersey before the number will be officially retired at the end of the year.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
On3.com

Lynn Bowden wants to play more than you want him to

“Have you ever made a million dollars with your talent? Have you?”. As so eloquently put by North Philly’s own Lil Uzi Vert oh so long ago, people care about the money and what you make. Some more than others. If we’ve learned anything about Lynn Bowden during his days in Lexington and his short experience as a neophyte in the league, this doesn’t matter to him.
NFL
On3.com

WATCH: Marquise Brown makes unreal touchdown catch vs. Bengals

Marquise Brown is averaging at least one highlight reel catch per game at this point. He reached his quota Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, reeling in a gorgeous pass from Lamar Jackson. Jackson’s ball sliced through the air, and Brown’s soft touch found the pigskin in the endzone. The result...
NFL
On3.com

WATCH: Derrick Henry achieves another career first

Derrick Henry has been a force to be reckoned with this season. As NFL teams desperately attempt to figure out how to stop him running the football, Henry is adding another weapon to his arsenal. NFL teams beware — Henry can now throw the football as well. In the first...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Football
Louisville, KY
Sports
Louisville, KY
College Sports
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
On3.com

WATCH: Elijah Moore scores first career NFL touchdown for Jets

Elijah Moore has found the end zone for the New York Jets for the first time in his NFL career. The rookie wide receiver out of Ole Miss took a reverse play, running 19 yards into the end zone for the touchdown. The touchdown cut the New England Patriots lead to 31-13 early in the third quarter.
NFL
On3.com

Status of Kliff Kingsbury revealed ahead of Cardinals vs. Texans

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of last week’s game against the Cleveland Browns. Kingsbury was forced to miss the game, leaving defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and assistant head coach Jeff Rodgers to split head coaching duties. Now, Kingsbury has cleared protocols and will be...
NFL
On3.com

Phil Simms compares Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to NFL legend

Phil Simms is very high on Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Simms, a 15-year NFL veteran and former Super Bowl MVP, gave Burrow high praise, comparing him to legendary NFL quarterback Joe Montana. Montana is a Hall of Famer. He made eight pro bowls, was an All-Pro three times. Montana...
NFL
On3.com

WATCH: Taylor Heinicke hilariously costs Washington Football Team touchdown

Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke celebrated what he thought was a touchdown on Sunday with a Lambeau Leap. However, the referees ruled him short as his knee came down with the ball shy of the goal line. Heinicke bizarrely dove with defenders still strides away, causing confusion about whether...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Person
Walter Camp
On3.com

WATCH: Kentucky commit Keaten Wade has a 99-yard Pick Six

The Wade Twins are highlight-making machines. Every Friday night it feels like the Kentucky commits do something that has never been done before on a football field. They saved their best to celebrate their 18th birthday. Keaten Wade is a 6-foot-5, 225-pound athlete that is the No. 300 player in...
KENTUCKY STATE
On3.com

Report: Panthers star cornerback to make return from injury

Panther cornerback Stephon Gilmore is set to make his return to the field from injury in Week 8, per NFL reporter Albert Breer. Gilmore is fully healthy but missing Week 7 against the Giants to rest. The cornerback was traded to the Panthers from the Patriots earlier this month. To...
NFL
On3.com

Former NFL official weighs in on Caleb Williams heads up play

The Oklahoma Sooners and their freshman quarterback Caleb Williams barely escaped Kansas 35-23 this afternoon. One of the game-changing plays was a controversial one where Williams snatched the football from Oklahoma running back Kennedy Brooks and advanced the football for a first down. Oklahoma was up 28-23 with 3:28 remaining...
NFL
On3.com

Numbers game: 13 stats you need to know from Week 8

Each Sunday, On3 takes a look at some interesting stats you should know coming out of that week’s games. Here are 13 from Week 8:. 2: Pittsburgh’s win over Clemson was the Panthers’ second victory in their past four games against the Tigers. The first was a 43-42 win over the Deshaun Watson-led 2016 Clemson squad that went on to win the national title. Since the beginning of the 2015 season, only two coaches have multiple wins over Dabo Swinney and Clemson — Pitt’s Pat Narduzzi and Alabama’s Nick Saban. Both are 2-2 against the Tigers during that stretch. Other coaches are a combined 6-79.
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jersey#Ravens#Cardinals#American Football#Syracuse#Louisville Athletics#Maxwell Award#Acc#Fbs#Mvp
On3.com

Report: Deshaun Watson will be traded by NFL trade deadline

The end of the Deshaun Watson era with the Houston Texans appears to be nearing. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday morning that Watson is expected to be traded by the Nov. 2 NFL trade deadline. Watson has multiple active allegations against him accusing him of sexual assault. But...
NFL
On3.com

Notre Dame All-American safety exits with knee injury

Notre Dame may be without their All-American safety for the remainder of their rivalry game against USC. Kyle Hamilton, a near surefire top-10 NFL Draft pick this spring, left the game in the first quarter after making an awkward sideline tackle of USC receiver Drake London. Hamilton was carried off the field and unable to put any weight on his right leg. He is on the sideline with a sleeve on his knee, and he does not have his helmet. He is walking with a heavy limp.
NFL
On3.com

Maurice Clarett makes bold prediction about TreVeyon Henderson

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson earned some praise from Buckeye great Maurice Clarett on Saturday. Henderson had three total touchdowns — two rushing and one receiving — against Indiana on Saturday. Henderson already set the single-game record for rushing yards from a freshman, with 277 against Tulsa. Now Clarett,...
NFL
On3.com

WATCH: Marvin Harrison Jr scores his first collegiate points

The Ohio State Buckeyes have looked like a completely different team after the start they had to this season. They have been playing some of the best defense in the conference to complement their already stellar offensive play. And in Saturday’s game against the Indiana Hoosiers, their special teams joined in the fun.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
College
Syracuse University
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
On3.com

WATCH: Kyle Pitts makes ridiculous one-handed catch versus Dolphins

On National Tight Ends Day, Atlanta Falcons rookie Kyle Pitts made a grab worthy of Catch of the Year. The Falcons, looking to capitalize with a few more points ahead of the half, needed to get into field-goal range. With 36 seconds remaining, quarterback Matt Ryan connected with Kyle Pitts for a 39-yard completion.
NFL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy