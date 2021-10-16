WATCH: Lamar Jackson finds out Louisville is retiring his jersey

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Thinking he was meeting with media, Louisville surprised Lamar Jackson with the news that the Cardinals will be retiring his No. 8 jersey during a ceremony at Louisville’s home game vs. Syracuse on Saturday, November 13.

Lamar Jackson starred at Louisville from 2015-2017. In 2016, Jackson became the youngest player ever to win the Heisman Trophy after rushing for 1,571 yards and 21 touchdowns while passing for 3,543 yards and 30 more scores. Jackson also won the Walter Camp and Maxwell Award for his efforts.

As a junior in 2017, Jackson finished with 1,601 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground, while throwing for 3,660 yards and 27 touchdowns.

In his three seasons at Louisville, Lamar Jackson shared or broke 42 school records and seven ACC records. Jackson finished his college career as the first non-senior in FBS history to rush for at least 4,000 yards and pass for at least 9,000 yards in his career. He is also the only player in FBS history to rush for at least 1,500 yards and pass for at least 3,500 yards in a season, accomplishing the feat in both 2016 and 2017.

Lamar Jackson went on to be drafted 32nd overall in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens. In his second year in the league, Jackson was the unanimous MVP after leading the league in passing touchdowns. Jackson threw for 3.127 yards and 36 touchdowns, while rushing for 1,206 yards and seven touchdowns in his MVP year. In just his fourth year in the league, Jackson holds the league records for most single-season rushing yards by a quarterback, most single-season rushing attempts by a quarterback, most 1,000-yard rushing seasons by a quarterback and tied with Ben Roethlisberger for most games with a perfect passer rating in the same season.

Five games into the 2021 season, Lamar Jackson is on pace for a better season than his MVP year leading the Ravens to a 4-1 record. The Louisville product has thrown for 1,519 yards and eight touchdowns along with 341 rushing yards and two touchdowns, completing over 67% of his passes.

Currently at Louisiville, wide receiver Tyler Harrell and defensive lineman Henry Bryant are wearing the No. 8 this season and will have the opportunity to finish the season in that jersey before the number will be officially retired at the end of the year.