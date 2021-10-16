Traffic Backed Up On Northbound I-25 Due To Semi Crash At Eastbound I-70 Ramp

DENVER (CBS4) – Traffic was backed up for miles on northbound Interstate 25 due to a crash at the eastbound Interstate 70 ramp on Saturday morning. The crash was blocking the ramp to eastbound I-70 until nearly noon.

The Colorado Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed a semi on its side in the ramp lanes. One lane of traffic was getting through but backups stretched for miles.

All lanes of the ramp were reopened once the crash was cleared.

Denver police said that the semi was hauling rock and tipped from the weight of the load. The tractor trailer was left on its side, completely blocking the ramp. The driver was rushed to the hospital.