CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Louisville to retire Lamar Jackson’s No. 8 jersey

Field Level Media
Field Level Media
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uglDb_0cTNENZq00

Louisville will retire quarterback Lamar Jackson‘s No. 8 jersey number during a ceremony at the Cardinals’ home game against Syracuse on Nov. 13.

Jackson will join fellow quarterback Johnny Unitas as the lone Louisville players to have their numbers retired. Unitas’ No. 16 was retired by the school in 2003.

Louisville surprised Jackson by informing him of the school’s decision with a video announcement on Friday.

“I (thought) I was gonna come down here and do an interview,” Jackson said after hearing the news. “(I thought) I’m comin’ down here to talk to my people from the ‘Ville. That was dope, man. That was crazy.

“I feel like I won the Heisman again.”

Jackson became the youngest player to win the Heisman Trophy in 2016. He also was a finalist for the award the following year.

In his three years with the Cardinals, Jackson passed for 9,043 yards and 69 touchdowns while adding 4,132 yards and 50 scores on the ground.

Remarkable Career – At Only 25

Jackson was selected by the Baltimore Ravens with the 32nd overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He went on to win the NFL’s MVP award after his second season.

“Lamar earned the Heisman and then the NFL MVP, and he’s not even 25 years old,” said Vince Tyra, Louisville vice president/director of athletics. “Even more remarkable, he’s only getting better. He was born shortly before Tom Brady entered the league so has the time to go beyond anything we’ve seen before.

“His humble heart and grounded approach endear him to his teammates, his coaches and any staff he’s ever been around. He knows it takes 11 to be successful on offense, not one. We’re so proud to retire his No. 8 for what he has accomplished so far but are equally excited about what’s to come. This city has big L’s up for our guy.”

Wide receiver Tyler Harrell and defensive lineman Henry Bryant currently wear the No. 8 for Louisville this season. They will be allowed to finish the season with that jersey number before it will be retired at the end of the year.

–Field Level Media (@FieldLevelMedia)

Comments / 0

Related
Field Level Media

NFL MVP Odds: Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen on the rise

Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson are the big movers in the NFL MVP race after sterling Week 5 performances. Oddsmakers slashed Jackson’s odds in half — from +2500 to +1200 at DraftKings — in a span of a few hours on Monday. Jackson delivered a game-winning touchdown and threw four TDs to lift the Baltimore Ravens over the Indianapolis Colts in overtime on “Monday Night Football.”
NFL
Field Level Media

Pete Carroll: Seahawks have talked with Cam Newton

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Monday the team reached out to free agent Cam Newton after fellow quarterback Russell Wilson sustained a finger injury. Carroll, however, appeared to qualify his admission to 710 ESPN Seattle as the team essentially doing its homework on all available quarterbacks. “Just so you...
NFL
Field Level Media

No. 7 Cincinnati knocks off No. 9 Notre Dame

Desmond Ridder threw for two touchdowns and ran for the game-clinching score Saturday as No. 7 Cincinnati passed perhaps its biggest regular season test, stopping No. 9 Notre Dame 24-13 in South Bend, Ind. In improving to 4-0, the Bearcats set themselves up for a legitimate chance at an undefeated...
CINCINNATI, OH
baltimoreravens.com

SociaLight: Lamar Jackson Surprises Young Fan on Steve Harvey's Show

Twelve-year-old Cartier Carey has a passion for helping low-income families and single mothers. Inspired by his dad's upbringing, Cartier has raised over $45,000 selling lemonade to provide diapers and school supplies, and says he's just getting started. Cartier and his family live just a few hours away from Baltimore in...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Johnny Unitas
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Lamar Jackson’s Incredible Performance

Lamar Jackson delivered a performance for the ages on Monday night, leading the Baltimore Ravens to an improbable win over the Indianapolis Colts in an overtime thriller. Jackson, who finished the game with 62 rushing yards, picked apart the Colts’ throughout most of the night. He completed 37-of-43 passes for 442 yards and four touchdowns.
NFL
The Spun

Cris Collinsworth Sums Up Lamar Jackson’s Performance So Far

Through five weeks, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has almost single-handedly willed the team to their AFC North-leading 4-1 record. And to call Sunday Night Football’s Cris Collinsworth impressed might be an understatement. Taking to Twitter earlier this week, Collinsworth reflected on Jackson’s superb performance in the Ravens’ comeback win...
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Lamar Jackson Misses Thursday's Practice With Illness

Lamar Jackson did not practice Thursday because of an illness, as noted on the team's injury report. Jackson has played every game this season, even after being listed on the injury report at some point during the week. He missed two days of practice in Week 4 with a back injury and one day of practice in Week 3 due to an illness.
NFL
Yardbarker

Lamar Jackson Is AFC Player of the Week

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is the AFC Player of the Week for the eighth time. Jackson tied Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis for the second-most Player of the Week awards ever by a Raven. Only kicker Justin Tucker (12-time winner) has more. Here's the background on Jackson's...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisville Football#Nfl Mvp#Jersey#American Football#Cardinals#Syracuse#Heisman#Remarkable Career#The Baltimore Ravens#Mvp
105.7 The Fan

John Eisenberg on Lamar Jackson's career game against Colts

Lamar Jackson put together one of the best performances by a Ravens quarterback on Monday night in a 31-26 win over the Colts. John Eisenberg joined Vinny Cerrato and Bob Haynie on Tuesday to talk about Jackson's big game and what we can expect next from the young star.
NFL
The Spun

Lamar Jackson Reacts To What He’s Seen From Justin Herbert

We’ve seen this young class of NFL quarterbacks take over the league the last few years, with a number of them winning MVPs and leading their teams on deep playoff runs, Lamar Jackson included. Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert is quickly joining that group. Herbert has picked up right...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

AFC North Roundup: Ravens ride Lamar Jackson’s arm to overtime win over Colts

There is no longer a log jam at the top of the AFC North standings. Losses by the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns, coupled with the Baltimore Ravens’ overtime win against the Indianapolis Colts, left the Ravens alone at the top of the heap with a record of 4-1. The Bengals and Browns both stand at 3-2, with the Pittsburgh Steelers lurking at 2-3.
NFL
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Zeise is Right: Lamar Jackson might be the NFL’s best player right now

Welcome to the Zeise is Right, which Paul Zeise’s weekly wrap of the NFL weekend, combining some quick thoughts and observations with a healthy dose of sarcasm and humor. This is a semi-serious NFL notes column for serious fans that I hope will generate comments and discussion down below. I look forward to interacting with you all and (maybe) even defending my opinions. I hope you enjoy and stop by every week!
NFL
cbslocal.com

Nine Amazing Lamar Jackson Stats Following Monday Night’s Ravens Win

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Leading the Baltimore Ravens back from a 22-3 deficit against the Indianapolis Colts, quarterback Lamar Jackson put on what head coach John Harbaugh described as “one of the greatest performances I’ve ever seen.”. Jackson’s dazzling final line in the 31-25 overtime win: 37-for-43 for 442 yards and...
NFL
Field Level Media

Field Level Media

Kirkland, WA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
185K+
Views
ABOUT

Field Level Media features a network of 200+ professional writers and editors providing breaking sports news, analysis and coverage of more than 7,000 annual events.

 https://fieldlevelmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy