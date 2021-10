The Seattle Kraken clawed their way back into their first ever game and showed everyone what kind of team they will be in their inaugural season. Already the Kraken are looking like a team that opponents may regret underestimating, as they erased a 3-0 deficit. They scored their first two goals as a franchise just 1:09 apart on goals from Ryan Donato and Jared McCann. They could have given up being down to one of the league’s best, but they battled back every shift.

