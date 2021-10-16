CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

A priest tried to give the last rites to the murdered British MP who was a devout Catholic, but he was denied access because it was a crime scene, police says

By Bethany Dawson
Business Insider
Business Insider
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xvaw9_0cTNBIzA00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zbYbc_0cTNBIzA00
David Amess MP in the Prime Ministers Office at the House of Commons on October 16,2016 in London, United Kingdom

Zoe Norfolk/Getty Images

  • Conservative MP Sir David Amess died after an attack at his Essex constituency surgery.
  • Father Jeffrey Woolnough offered to administer the last rites to Sir David, who was stabbed multiple times.
  • Essex Police, treating the murder as a terrorist incident, told Insider that the crime scene's integrity had to be preserved.

Police attending the scene where Sir David Amess MP was stabbed to death had to stop a priest from performing the last rites because it was a crime scene.

The MP died after being stabbed multiple times at his Essex constituency surgery on Friday, in what police are treating as a terrorist incident.

A local priest, Father Jeffrey Woolnough, attempted to enter the scene to perform the sacrament on the Conservative MP the Mail Online reported but was refused access as per crime scene management rules.

Amess was a devout Catholic, and the last rites - also known as the Commendation of the Dying - are a traditional and essential practice for those of the Catholic faith who are about to die.

Father Woolnough, rushed to the police cordon but was not allowed to enter. 'The officers said that because it was a crime scene, and also the nature of the scene, it just wasn't possible," he said, per the Mail Online.

A spokesperson for Essex Police told Insider that they could not risk the crime scene being tampered with or altered, as the situation was ongoing.

"As with any police incident, it is of the utmost importance that we preserve the integrity of a crime scene and allow emergency services to tend to those in need. A cordon is put in place to secure and prevent contamination of the area."

Access into a scene is at the discretion of the investigating officers. This is a fundamental part of any investigation to ensure the best possible chance of securing justice for any victim and their family," Essex Police said in a statement.

The evening of the attack, British counter-terror police confirmed that the attack was being investigated as an act of Islamic terrorism.

A 25-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

Amess, 69, was fatally stabbed at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, where the MP met with his constituents.

Amess is the second British MP to be killed in five years. Labour MP Jo Cox was murdered in Birstall, West Yorkshire, as she was about to her constituency surgery in 2016. She was shot and stabbed by her assailant, Thomas Mair, who held far-right views.

Home secretary Priti Patel is being asked to address the safety concerns of other MPs , with many calling for higher levels of security.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 4

Related
The Independent

NHS nurse faces 10 years in jail for ‘cleaning up crime scene after son kneecapped love rival’

A mental health nurse is facing 10 years in prison for cleaning up a crime scene after her son “kneecapped” a love rival in her car.Bolton Crown Court heard Patricia Dean, 58, phoned in sick to her job at a Manchester hospital to tidy her car after Vincenzo De Falco shot Jonathan Smith with a shotgun, MailOnline reported.Dean had the Mercedes sports model car undergo a full valet to wash away Mr Smith’s blood while police were searching for her 28-year-old son.Mr Smith was found in a Rochdale street and underwent hours of surgery on his legs, the court heard.The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priti Patel
Person
Jo Cox
AFP

UK police officer murdered woman after false coronavirus arrest: court

A serving British police officer kidnapped a woman as she walked home, falsely arresting her on the pretence of breaching coronavirus restrictions, before raping and murdering her, a court was told on Wednesday. The disappearance of Sarah Everard during a national lockdown in March was one of Britain's most high-profile missing person investigations and sparked protests and a debate about women's safety on the streets. Wayne Couzens, 48, who served with the elite diplomatic protection unit of London's Metropolitan Police, admitted her kidnapping, rape and murder in July. Everard, who had been visiting a friend in Clapham, south London, was strangled then set on fire. Her remains were found in woodland a week after she was snatched.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Homeless man jailed for life after admitting to 1983 murder four decades later

A homeless man has been jailed for life after confessing to a murder almost four decades ago.Anthony Kemp was 21 when he murdered Christopher Ainscough with a marble ashtray after they met on a night out in December 1983, Mr Ainscough, who was 50 at the time of his death and originally from Dublin, was found dead inside his flat in Kilburn, north-west London in December 1983 with devastating head injuries, including a fractured skull.Police launched an investigation into the murder, but it was closed in 1985 after no leads were found.In February 2021, Kemp confessed to the murder...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man jailed for posing as a police officer and trying to ‘arrest’ woman

A man has been jailed after impersonating a police officer and attempting to “arrest” a woman.Wearing a blue lanyard with “police” written on the strap, Gary Shepherd, 44, approached the woman in a car park in Barrow at around 6.30pm on Tuesday and told her he was arresting her for drug dealing, Cumbria Police said.But a member of the public responded to her request for help, and Shepherd left the scene when they both challenged him, according to police.Shepherd, of Abbey Road in Barrow, pleaded guilty to impersonating a police officer and common assault at Barrow Magistrates’ Court on Thursday....
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Priest#Murder#British#The House Of Commons#The Mail Online
Daily Mail

Three teenage boys aged 16 to 18 convicted of killing vulnerable 'complete stranger' who they lured to a secluded canal side, violently attacked and shoved in the water

Three teenage boys have been convicted of killing a 'vulnerable' stranger who was violently attacked before he was pushed into a canal and left to die. The body of Scott Anderton, 33, from Leigh, Greater Manchester, was found floating in the Leeds and Liverpool canal in his home town on the morning of March 25.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Two found guilty of killing that sparked gang feud

Two gang members men have been found guilty of killing a man whose death sparked a feud that led to the shooting of "gentle giant" Chad Gordon. Jemal Ebrahim, 23, died after he was stabbed in the leg in Edgecot Grove, Tottenham, on 13 May 2020. His death led to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Priest
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
The Independent

Ali Harbi Ali: What we know about suspect in murder of Sir David Amess MP

Police gathered more evidence from homes in London on Sunday as they continued to question 25-year-old suspect Ali Harbi Ali over the murder of Sir David Amess MP.Mr Ali, a British national who was born in south London, is the son of Harbi Ali Kullane, a former media advisor to the prime minister of Somalia.Mr Ali was at one point referred to Prevent, a government scheme which attempts to divert people away from extremism, after concerns were raised about his behaviour.However, while it is believed Mr Ali was known to counterterrorist police, he was not considered a significant enough...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Man, 25, in dock over murder of UK MP David Amess

A 25-year-old man appeared in court on Thursday charged with the murder of British MP David Amess, who was stabbed to death last week in what lawyers said was an attack with a "terrorist connection". Ali Harbi Ali, who was arrested at the scene of the killing in Leigh-on-Sea, east of London, last Friday, also faces a separate charge of preparing acts of terrorism. He appeared in court in central London wearing a grey tracksuit and thick-rimmed glasses, speaking only to confirm his name, age and address at the 13-minute hearing. Ali, from north London, was remanded in custody until an administrative hearing at the Central Criminal Court, the Old Bailey, on Friday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

David Amess: Father ‘traumatised’ after son held over MP’s killing

The father of the suspect in the fatal stabbing of Tory MP Sir David Amess has said he feels “traumatised” by his son’s arrest.Police have yet to officially name the person detained on Friday after the killing of the veteran parliamentarian. But Harbi Ali Kullane said his 25-year-old son, Ali Harbi Ali, was being held in custody by police. The BBC and several other news outlets have also named the same man as the suspect in detention.Mr Kullane, who was said to be a former adviser to the prime minister of Somalia, told The Sunday Times: “I’m feeling very...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Hate preacher Anjem Choudary denies 'radicalising' suspect arrested over murder of David Amess - because he's had no internet access in six years and his YouTube clips have been removed

Hate preacher Anjem Choudary has denied 'radicalising' the suspect arrested following the murder of Sir David Amess. Friends of Ali Harbi Ali, 25, who is being held by police on suspicion of murdering the veteran Conservative MP, claimed he was radicalised watching YouTube videos of the extremist. Today, Choudary called...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Business Insider

Business Insider

264K+
Followers
18K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy