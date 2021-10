With nearly 100,000 miles of shoreline, it would stand to reason that the U.S. could generate a lot of power from offshore wind farms. The Biden administration is ready to start doing just that, with Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announcing that the U.S. will sell as many as seven leases by 2025 up and down the Atlantic and Pacific coasts and in the Gulf of Mexico.

