U.S. Intelligence Chief to Meet With S. Korea, Japan Counterparts -Yonhap

South Korea’s president said Monday he’ll keep striving to promote peace with North Korea through dialogue until the end of his term next May, after Pyongyang raised animosities with a resumption of provocative weapons tests.While launching a spate of newly developed weapons in recent weeks, North Korea has also slammed Washington and Seoul over what it calls hostility toward the North. Its actions indicate North Korea wants its rivals to ease economic sanctions against it and accept it as a legitimate nuclear state, experts say.In his final policy speech at parliament, President Moon Jae-in said he’ll “make efforts to...

