CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Photography

Six ideas to help get you a better fall color photo

By Bob Coates
Photofocus
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlmost everyone enjoys making a solid fall color photo part of their image capture each year. Sometimes you find yourself more successful than others. Here are a few ideas to ensure more keepers. Be aware of the science. Knowing the science of leaf color change can help you predict...

photofocus.com

Comments / 0

Related
shorelineareanews.com

Fall colors

A wonderful example of fall colors displayed by this Pin Oak (Quercus palustris), a variety of Red Oak located at the Edmonds Veteran Plaza, Edmonds, WA. It's breathtaking.
EDMONDS, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fall Color#Art
Seattle Times

Houseplants to help you get through winter

It seemed like a simple question: What are a couple of standout houseplants to consider adopting before winter calls a halt to our outdoor plant engagement?. But when you ask the staff at Steve’s Leaves Inc. greenhouses in Lewisville, Texas — where the collection includes somewhere “between 1,500 and 2,000” species and varieties — you can expect a good-humored answer.
GARDENING
The Independent

AP PHOTOS: Blue Ridge Parkway offers colorful fall vistas

Each autumn, as if on a pilgrimage, people visit the Appalachian Mountains to witness the splendor that only Mother Nature can provide. The fall vistas of the Blue Ridge Parkway never disappoint, though they are sometimes unpredictable. Beauty can be found everywhere, regardless of the weather.The Blue Ridge Parkway spans 469 miles, winding from the Shenandoah Valley in Virginia to the Great Smoky Mountains near Tennessee The iconic Linn Cove viaduct, an engineering marvel that winds around the flank of Grandfather Mountain State Park, is one of the most heavily visited spots.Accessible by car, bike, motorcycle or foot, the parkway offers anyone a chance to gaze at a changing landscape that won't last long. As the hunter’s moon rises in October, tourists hurry to take in the sights before winter closes in and sends most people back inside until spring.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Photofocus

Use this foliage map to plan your fall photoshoot

Still planning a fall photography shoot? Among the most important details to note are the best times to go and where the best spots are. There are many tools to help you pin these down, including fall foliage maps that show the progressive changing of the leaves. Travel brand SmokyMountains.com...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Columbian

Check It Out: Travel guides help get you going for fall fun

Taking a drive to look at the fall colors is well worth the time. We took one recently, traveling along two-lane roads that wind around Mount Hood, and the eye candy was spectacular. Splashes of red, orange, yellow deciduous leaves interspersed within groves of evergreens proves, in my opinion, that Mother Nature knows a thing or two about accessorizing.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Science
Photofocus

Improve your landscape photography with these 10 tips

Landscape photography is a huge passion for many photographers. My enjoyment of photographing landscape stems from the desire to be in a beautiful location, and also to come home with an image that I would gladly hang on my wall. There is definitely an art to photographing landscapes, so here...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Photofocus

Nine cool and creative ideas for spooky Halloween photos

Previously, we shared a bunch of tips and ideas for creating cool Halloween portraits. Of course, portraits aren’t the only photography projects you can explore this spooky season. Today, let’s take a look at other creative photo ideas to try and have fun with in our halloween shoots. In the...
PHOTOGRAPHY
homegrowniowan.com

Iowa foliage report and photo tips to capture fall colors

While the devastation from Iowa’s 2020 hurricane-strength derecho windstorm still weighs heavily on tree canopy in parts of the state, some areas are hitting their peak for fall foliage. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources reported this week that recent warmer weather has extended the fall color show for another...
IOWA STATE
99.9 KEKB

Colorado Residents Share Their Beautiful Fall Color Photos

Fall in Colorado is truly something else. Whether you're driving around Fort Collins and Loveland or driving through the pass on your way through the mountains, the colors are nothing short of magical. My favorite way to make and maintain memories is through pictures. Although, my lack of expertise in...
COLORADO STATE
Flint Beat

Flint photos: city’s fall color change is underway

Flint, MI – Autumn has arrived in Flint. The air is becoming cooler, the sun is setting earlier, and the leaves on the trees are starting to transform from a lush green to a palette of oranges, yellows, and reds, the fallen ones crunching under your shoes as you walk through them.
FLINT, MI
spectrumnews1.com

When will you see the peak fall colors?

We are a month into the fall season and the leaves have slowly started to change colors across the bluegrass, but peak foliage has yet to be reached. Fall colors have started to arrive for parts of Kentucky. Other parts of the bluegrass will experience changing leaves soon. The color...
ENVIRONMENT
The News

Get information about fall color at Oct. 19 MDC virtual event

Free online program will have helpful information for those wanting to see fall color. Fall leaf color is one reason autumn is an enjoyable time of year in the Ozarks. People can learn more about the science behind fall leaf color and get tips on some of the best places to see colorful fall foliage at the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) virtual program “Naturalist Notes Virtual Series: Fall Color.” This free online program will be offered in morning and afternoon sessions on Oct. 19 and is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center.
SCIENCE
Iowa State Daily

Ten fall candles to get you in the autumn mood

Picking out candles can be overwhelming and time consuming. Making sure your home smells amazing before the holiday season is a must. These fall candles will fill your space with the ideal smell and do so on a budget. 1. Childhood memories are something we cherish, the smell of grandma's...
AMES, IA
northfortynews

Photo of the Week: Fall Colors in Northern Colorado

The photo of the week comes from Annie Lindgren. The photo was taken at State Forest State Park in Northern Colorado. ALL NEW! Sanderosa Art Gallery in LaPorte is our new sponsor. Each Week North Forty News features a photo submitted by one lucky reader. The chosen submitter will receive a $25 gift certificate to be used for merchandise at the gallery.
COLORADO STATE
SFGate

6 gadgets to help you fall asleep (and get better sleep once you're there)

Are you thinking about pouring a fourth cup of coffee? Are the bags under your eyes too big to fit under the seat in front of you? With up to a third of adult Americans reporting insufficient or low-quality sleep, you can at least know you’re not alone… though that’s little comfort when you know you’re going to be spending the next few hours staring at your ceiling.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy