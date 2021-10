“They want selfies with Messi, not competition in France.”This zinger came from an unsurprising source. The only shock was that Javier Tebas’s purported comments to a group of La Liga executives did not include one of his public verbal grenades chucked at Paris Saint-Germain.While there is a sea of salt in those words and in his overall battle with the Qatar-powered behemoth, it is difficult to argue against his premise that there has largely been acceptance – and moreover celebration – of PSG’s stampede on competitive balance.There has been little resistance to their summer haul of new recruits, which...

UEFA ・ 6 DAYS AGO