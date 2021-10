Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) (Red Wings radio affiliates). Game notes: The Wings continue their season with their first matchup in almost two years vs. the Vancouver Canucks, who continued their season Friday with a 5-4 shootout win vs. the Philadelphia Flyers. Detroit's young squad lost its first game of the year to the Tampa Bay Lightning, who are hunting for their third straight Stanley Cup — so not a ton of shame there, even with four unanswered goals and the ejection (and suspension) of captain Dylan Larkin.

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO