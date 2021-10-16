CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawsuits demand unproven ivermectin for COVID patients

By DEEPTI HAJELA, Associated Press
WRAL News
WRAL News
 8 days ago
NEW YORK — Mask rules, vaccination mandates and business shutdowns have all landed in the courts during the COVID-19 outbreak, confronting judges with questions of science and government authority. Now they are increasingly being asked to weigh in on the deworming drug ivermectin. At least two dozen lawsuits have...

The Baltimore Sun

Maryland directs doctors, pharmacists to follow expanded rules for coronavirus vaccine boosters

Maryland health officials and pharmacies say they’re prepared to follow new federal approvals for coronavirus vaccines that will allow more people to get booster shots. Under the new approvals, anyone who received the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines can get a booster shot after six months if they are 65 or older or if they are 18 and older living in long-term care settings, ...
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Mail

Washington physician assistant has medical license suspended after treating Covid patients with ivermectin and 'harassing' hospitals to also use the anti-parasite drug

A Washington state-based physician assistant (PA) has had his license suspended by a medical board for treating Covid patients with the anti-parasite drug ivermectin and 'harassing' hospitals to do likewise. Scott Miller of Washougal, Washington, had his medical license suspended by the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) over allegations that his...
HEALTH SERVICES
Staten Island, NY
Philadelphia, NY
Buffalo, NY
Palm Beach Interactive

Judge wary of ordering Palm Beach Gardens hospital to give ivermectin to COVID patient

WEST PALM BEACH — A Palm Beach County judge Friday struggled with the question of whether he has the power to order Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center to give a grievously ill Loxahatchee woman a drug that hasn’t been approved for use to treat people with COVID-19. While attorneys representing Tamara Drock’s husband said other judges in Florida have ordered the use of the parasite-fighting drug ivermectin over hospitals’ objections, Circuit Judge James Nutt said state law is unclear.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
louisianarecord.com

Judge's order on ivermectin for COVID-19 patient raises concerns among caregivers

LSMS President William Freeman opposes intrusions on the patient-physician relationship. | Louisiana State Medical Society. A Louisiana judge’s order to give a critically ill COVID-19 patient the deworming medication ivermectin is raising concerns among medical professionals about court intrusions on the practice of medicine. Judge John Keller of the 22nd...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Intercept

Far-Right Health Care Companies Made Millions Prescribing Unproven Covid Remedies

As the national push to vaccinate people against Covid-19 continues, hundreds of thousands of hacked documents show how a group of doctors is explicitly pushing unproven and potentially dangerous alternatives on people hesitant to follow public health authorities’ recommendations to get vaccinated, wear a mask, and socially distance. This week on Intercepted: Nausicaa Renner, The Intercept’s Washington editor, and Micah Lee, director of information security for The Intercept, discuss how a network of right-wing health care companies have been charging millions from people around the U.S. by promoting, prescribing, and selling unproven and ineffective medications for Covid-19. Lee, who received a trove of records from an anonymous hacker, was able to break down the complex network of organizations and companies involved in the operation. At the heart of it is America’s Frontline Doctors, a group of far-right doctors led anti-vaccine physician Simone Gold that promotes and prescribes unproven medications like hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin. The data Lee received not only shows how profitable the operation is, but also how wide the falsehoods pushed by this organization have spread.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FingerLakes1

Ivermectin

Lawsuits continue as families try to save their loved ones on ventilators from COVID-19 with ivermectin. Lawsuits across the country continue to pile up when it comes to giving loved ones ivermectin as a last ditch effort to help cure their COVID-19 symptoms. Ivermectin is a parasitic medication used for deworming in animals and has not been tested ...
LAW
KWCH.com

Wesley Medical Center treated patients who overdosed on ivermectin

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Doctors across the U.S. and the world have warned people to think twice before using ivermectin to treat COVID-19. Now, we’re learning Wesley Medical Center treated multiple patients last week, some of them children, who had overdosed on ivermectin. While there are no proven studies showing...
WICHITA, KS
waynepost.com

New York at center of legal battles over using ivermectin to treat COVID

New York state is on the frontline of a national legal battle over the use of an anti-parasitic drug, ivermectin, to treat COVID-19 patients, despite it lacking federal approval for treating the respiratory disease. At least 14 lawsuits have sought to force New York hospitals to administer the drug to...
ROCHESTER, NY
WRAL News

Vaccine mandates create conflict with defiant workers

BATH, Maine — Josh “Chevy” Chevalier is a third-generation shipbuilder who hasn't missed a day of work during the pandemic in his job as a welder constructing Navy warships on the Maine coast. But he's ready to walk away from his job because of an impending mandate from President Joe...
BATH, ME
healthday.com

Poisoning Related to Ivermectin Exposure for COVID-19 Described

THURSDAY, Oct. 21, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Twenty-one cases of poisoning for ivermectin exposure relating to COVID-19 were reported to the Oregon Poison Center in August 2021, according to a letter to the editor published online Oct. 20 in the New England Journal of Medicine. Courtney Temple, M.D., from the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox40jackson.com

Maryland U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, a doctor, prescribes ivermectin to patient to treat COVID-19

A Republican congressman from Maryland who is also a licensed physician said he prescribed the drug Ivermectin to patients for the treatment of the early stages of COVID-19. “I have prescribed ivermectin as treatment for early COVID,” U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, who represents Maryland’s first congressional district, said in a statement to Fox 5 DC. “Data from India and elsewhere supports that off-label use. Off-label prescribing is commonly done for many medical illnesses.”
MARYLAND STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

How an online pharmacy made millions selling unproven COVID-19 drugs

Digital pharmacy Ravkoo took advantage of relaxed telehealth and prescribing regulations to fill thousands of prescriptions amid the pandemic, most of which were for unproven COVID-19 treatments promoted by anti-vaccination groups, Time reported Oct. 13. Five things to know:. From November 2020 to September 2021, Ravkoo filled at least 340,000...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTAJ

4,496 new COVID cases reported in PA, 71.1% of residents vaccinated Oct. 22

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 13.5 million vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania. 71.1% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. 4,496 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Thursday, bringing state totals to 1,530,309 known cases since the start of the pandemic. 88 new deaths were identified […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WRAL News

WRAL News

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

