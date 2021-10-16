CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, WV

WV man sets pumpkin record at NC fair

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SSzCj_0cTMkNVX00

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — The record-setting pumpkin at this year’s North Carolina State Fair can make a lot of pies.

A news release from the fair on Thursday says Chris Rodebaugh of Lewisburg, West Virginia, set a record with a 1,965.5-pound (891 kg) pumpkin. That’s short of the world record of 2,703 pounds (1,226 kg) set by Stefano Cutrupi of Italy.

The news release said the top three winners in the pumpkin competition get between $1.50 and $3 per pound.

Joseph Pitchford, spokesperson for the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, told The News & Observer of Raleigh that the fair’s giant pumpkin competition is recognized by Great Pumpkin Commonwealth, which allows the fair to accept out-of-state entries.

In the watermelon contest, Andrew Vial of Liberty also set a State Fair record with his 341-pound melon. That was close to the world record of 350.5 pounds set by grower Chris Kent of Sevierville, Tennessee, in 2013. The top finishers in the watermelon competition get between $3 and $6 per pound.

Lootpress

Capito, Manchin Announce DOJ Funding for West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $2,485,350 from several grant programs through the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to locations across West Virginia. Collectively, these grants will provide funding to help make criminal history recording procedures more efficient, support local law enforcement offices, and improve the delivery of and access to mental health and wellness services for law enforcement.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Lootpress

Concord’s Issac Prather competing in Global Pitch Competition

ATHENS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Concord University senior Issac Prather has been selected to compete in the 38th Annual Global Pitch Competition conducted by The Collegiate Entrepreneurs’ Organization, Inc. He is competing with Star Gaze Glamping, a luxury camping experience. Issac is from Summersville, W.Va. and is majoring in recreation and...
ATHENS, WV
Lootpress

Wanted Beckley man captured in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Beckley man is facing felony charges in Fayette County. According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, late last night, deputies were in the area of Carnellia Ln in Scarbro attempting to locate a wanted person. While in the area, a male believed to be the individual they were looking for fled the area on foot. Deputies were able to catch the individual. Once detained, deputies determined this was not the initial individual they were looking for but did find quantities of methamphetamines on his person.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Eco-friendly company to move to Beckley

BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – Englo Global, an eco-friendly company out of Bluefield, is making the move to Beckley. Ron Hedrick, President of the Raleigh County Veterans Museum and former County Commissioner, reached out to Englo Global in 2019, asking them to consider locating in Raleigh County. Hedrick said the road...
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Toss ‘Em For Tots Cornhole Tournament to take place in South Charleston

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Harley-Davidson of WV will host a cornhole tournament November 13th at their South Charleston location. The aptly titled event will donate all proceeds garnered to Children’s Home Society of West Virginia, a private, non-profit child welfare agency which has designated the earnings for the purchase of luggage which will go to children in foster care.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Beverley Brown

On Sunday, October 17th, 2021, in the comfort of her home, our most cherished, Beverley Brown passed peacefully from this life. She was 79 years young. The youngest of two children, Beverley Ann Garbet was born in British Columbia on September 26th, 1942, the daughter of the late George and Margurite Harkees Garbet. Her only sibling, Lorne Garbet and his wife, Marie have preceded her in death as well.
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundri

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The FBI on Thursday identified human remains found in a Florida nature preserve as those of Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the death of girlfriend Gabby Petito while the couple was on a cross-country road trip. The remains, a backpack and notebook believed...
FLORIDA STATE
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

