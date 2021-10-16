CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yes release Future Memories video

hennemusic.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYes have released a video for “Future Memories”, a track from their recently-released album, “The Quest.”. The tune follows “The Ice Bridge” and “Dare To Know” as the third single from the project, which was produced by guitarist Steve Howe. “The...

www.hennemusic.com

stereoboard.com

Palaye Royale Release Video For New Single Paranoid

Palaye Royale have released a video for their new single, Paranoid. The track was premiered by Daniel P. Carter on his BBC Radio 1 Rock Show and co-written by the band with Grammy-nominated Chris Greatti, who also produced it. The video, meanwhile, was helmed by their frequent collaborators Harrison Sanborn and Michael Bolton. The Las Vegas trio said:
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Mercury X release video for new single Lonely

Swedish prog metallers Mercury X have released a video for their brand new single Lonely, which you can watch below. It's taken from the Norrtälje quartet's upcoming album Imprisoned which will be released through Frontiers Records on December 10. The new album is based on the lives of the group members during its making, guiding its listeners through various emotional stages.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

The Agonist Release 'Feast On The Living' Video

The Agonist have released a music video for their brand new single, "Feast On The Living". The track comes from their new EP "Days Before The World Wept." Frontwoman Vicky Psarakis had this to say, "Everything that could possibly go wrong with this video shoot, well... did, haha. We had a very difficult time finding the right location, so our vision kept changing.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

The Dirty Nil release “Ride or Die” live video

The Dirty Nil have released a live video for "Ride or Die". The video was directed by Mitch Barnes and filmed live at Hamilton, Ontario based indoor skateboarding facility The Killroom. The song is off Fuck Art that was released earlier this year. The Dirty Nil are currently on tour with The Menzingers and will be playing headlining dates this November and December. Check out the video below.
MUSIC
Billy Sherwood
Steve Howe
Geoff Downes
Jon Davison
loudersound.com

Jadis release video trailer for upcoming November gigs

UK prog rockers Jadis have released a new video trailer for a couple of tour dates the band will be undertaking in November, which you can watch below. "We are very much looking forward to playing a couple of gigs this November," says Jadis mainman Gary Chandler. "We will have a couple of new tunes plus an extensive selection from our past albums. See some of you soon. It has been a long long time"
ROCK MUSIC
Punknews.org

Doghouse Rose release “Not Ready” video

Doghouse Rose have released a video for their song "Not Ready". The song is off their album The Harder They Fall that was released in 2020 via Stomp Records. Check out the video below.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Hellbent release “Buckley” video

Hamilton, Ontario based hardcore punk band Hellbent have released a video for their new song "Buckley". The video was directed by Justis Krar. The song is off their upcoming album Primitive Hits that was produced by former Cancer Bats guitarist Scott Middleton. Hellbent released their EP Dead Off The Floor in 2019. Check out the video below.
MUSIC
hennemusic.com

Queen to re-release vinyl box set The Studio Collection

Queen will re-release their 2015 vinyl box set, “The Studio Collection”, on November 12. Due to overwhelming fan demand, the package – which completely sold out in its original run – has been re-manufactured in limited quantities for the 2021 reissue. The 18LP half-speed 180 gram coloured vinyl box set...
MUSIC
hennemusic.com

Slash previews new single The River Is Rising

Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators are sharing a preview to the October 22 release of their new single, “The River Is Rising.”. "This was the first time that we actually did all the guitars, bass, and drums live at the same time, and kept all those tracks,” Slash explains on social media, accompanied by footage from the studio and what appears to be a clip from the video for the single.
MUSIC
hennemusic.com

KISS stream Detroit Rock City demo from Destroyer reissue

KISS are streaming the original Paul Stanley demo of their 1976 classic, “Detroit Rock City”, as the latest preview to the forthcoming 45th anniversary reissues of their fourth album, “Destroyer.”. The record’s opening track was issued as the fourth single from the project, which delivered their first US Top 20...
MUSIC
hennemusic.com

Whitesnake share Don’t Fade Away video from Restless Heart reissue

Whitesnake are sharing a 2021 HD video version of “Don’t Fade Away”, a track from the forthcoming expanded 25th anniversary reissue of their 1997 album, “Restless Heart.”. Due October 29, the reissues are led by a 4CD/DVD Super Deluxe Edition, which features newly-remastered and remixed versions of the original album,...
MUSIC
Variety

The Rolling Stones’ Last Great Album, ‘Tattoo You,’ Adds Bonus Tracks and Full Concert in 40th Anniversary Edition: Album Review

After decades of not really dealing with their catalog, the Rolling Stones have been digging deep into their vaults for the past dozen years or so, releasing expanded versions of past albums, many full-length archival concerts, and finishing up old songs that they’d started recording decades earlier. The latest in this series, released just a few weeks after the 40th anniversary of its original release (vinyl pressing plants are really backed up these days), finds the Stones rolling out a deluxe boxed set of the album that many agree was their last great studio effort, “Tattoo You,” which actually was less...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Hear Yusuf/Cat Stevens’ New Version of 1971 Classic ‘Bitterblue’

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Yusuf/Cat Stevens’ 1971 LP Teaser and the Firecat, and he’s celebrating by releasing a super deluxe box set packed with previously unheard demos, alternative mixes, and live recordings from the era. He’s also re-recorded the album cut “Bitterblue” with the original Teaser and the Firecat team of producer Paul Samwell-Smith and guitarist Alun Davies. He’s called the new recording “Bitterblue²,” and you can hear it right here. Teaser and the Firecat was the follow-up to Stevens’ 1970 breakthrough LP Tea for the Tillerman. It features several of his most enduring songs, including “Moonshadow,” “Peace Train,”...
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Cherym release “Gone Girl” video

Cherym have released a video for their song "Gone Girl". The band released a statement on their social media pages that reads in part,. "There are resource links in the video description to The Rainbow Project, Women’s Aid and Men’s Alliance NI for anyone who finds this to be a difficult subject and a trigger warning is advised for anyone who is or has been effected by domestic abuse. This is a subject which is very close to us personally and we hope that if there is anyone who has been or is still experiencing this that you can find the strength to seek help if it’s safe to do so. Sometimes life getting better may seem like the furthest thing from reality, but it really does get better."
MUSIC
cincymusic.com

Jimmy Clepper Releases Video for Imposter

Jimmy Clepper, best known for being the frontman and songwriter behind hip-hop inspired indie rock band See You In The Funnies, has released a new video for the song 'Imposter' from his solo project. The song, complimenting the visual, was written during the thick of the pandemic and is about the struggles of imposter syndrome, feeling unsure about your future and uncertain about your place in it.
MUSIC
theprp.com

Sentinels Release “Embers” Music Video

Sentinels have released a music video for the song “Embers” from their just-released debut album, “Collapse By Design“. The band’s vocalist Josh Hardiman said of this track:. “I cannot understate the sheer effort and creative ingenuity that has been pumped into this record by these guys. I am a very...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Void Of Vision Release 'Vampyr' Video

Australian rockers Void Of Vision have released a music video for their new track "Vampyr". The song comes from their just released new eP "Chronicles I: Lust". Vocalist Jack Bergin had this to say about the inspiration for the track, "We are all a part of the mission to fight against the inappropriate behavior in the Australian music industry, every one of us.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Gene Simmons’ Wife Suffers Nasty Injury

Shannon Tweed Simmons, the wife of Kiss bassist Gene Simmon, shared a photo of her battered foot after she fell recently. She said she took a tumble but didn’t give any other details about the accident. The actress posted a photo of her swollen and bruised foot in an orthopedic...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Clowns Bleu DaVinci & Shares Letter From Big Meech

50 Cent's latest television series to take off has been BMF, which is based on the real-life story of brothers Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory. The two ran one of the country's most notorious drug enterprises, Black Mafia Family, out of Detroit. Many rap acts, including Jeezy, were involved with the group, and now there's a whole show depicting what went down behind the scenes with the Flenory brothers.
TV & VIDEOS

