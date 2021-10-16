Yes release Future Memories video

Cherym have released a video for their song "Gone Girl". The band released a statement on their social media pages that reads in part,. "There are resource links in the video description to The Rainbow Project, Women’s Aid and Men’s Alliance NI for anyone who finds this to be a difficult subject and a trigger warning is advised for anyone who is or has been effected by domestic abuse. This is a subject which is very close to us personally and we hope that if there is anyone who has been or is still experiencing this that you can find the strength to seek help if it’s safe to do so. Sometimes life getting better may seem like the furthest thing from reality, but it really does get better."

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO