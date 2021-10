LiAngelo Ball has finally gotten the call that he has been waiting for. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Thursday that the Charlotte Hornets have signed Ball to a non-guaranteed contract, adding that Ball will play for the team’s G League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm. The 22-year-old was about to enter the G League Draft, but signing him outright instead will allow the Hornets to acquire Ball’s rights.

