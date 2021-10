Earlier this year, Peter Bjorn And John’s Björn Yttling and Caesars/Teddybears’ Joakim Åhlund resuscitated their project Smile, which hadn’t put out any music since their debut album A Flash In The Night back in 2012, and announced a new album, Phantom Island, which will be out next month. They shared the Freja The Dragon-featuring “Eon” from last month and today they’re back with the album’s other Swedish guest singer, a woman by the name of Robyn. Maybe you’ve heard of her? She sings the hell of out a new track called “Call My Name,” which is jangly and sweetly romantic.

