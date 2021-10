A mother in Morrison, Illinois, fighting to save her son’s life, is helping to launch a campaign looking for help. Earlier this year Local 4 brought you the story of Jenna Weets and her eight-year-old son, Jeg. He is battling a rare, fatal, neurodegenerative disease called Niemann-Pick Type C, or NPC. The disease is described as being similar to Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and ALS combined, causing rapid declines in the ability to move, think, speak and eat without medication. There is currently no known cure for NPC, and there are only two medications that help keep kids like Jeg alive.

MORRISON, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO