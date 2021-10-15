More Child Tax Credit Payments Distributed

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — New stimulus payments will arrive in bank accounts by the end of the week - specifically, October 15. This payment was made possible by the American Rescue Plan signed into law by President Joe Biden back in March. This same plan sent a $1,400 payment directly to most Americans. It was the third stimulus payment of its kind.
On Wednesday Joe Biden’s much anticipated American Families Plan was revealed to the public. The $1.8 trillion plan got a lot of positive reviews from the general public but it also raised several questions about its aspects. One such confusion was about whether the plan will entail another round of stimulus checks.
Parents who share custody of their children should be aware of how the advance child tax credit payments are distributed. It is important to remember that these are advance payments of a tax credit that taxpayers expect to claim on their 2021 tax return. Understanding how the payments work will parents to unenroll, if they choose, and possibly avoid a possible tax bill when they file next year.
The fourth installment of the advance portion of the child tax credit payments was deposited into millions of eligible families' bank accounts last Friday. However, for many, the amount received was...
Many eligible Americans are working on getting their fourth stimulus check redeemed or approved. This includes the $1,400 petition for Social Security recipients and the $500 to $1,100 Golden State Stimulus checks for Californians. According to an earlier report, studies proved that Americans need a fourth stimulus check. Many continue...
Although a fourth stimulus check seems unlikely at this point, the federal government has launched other financial aid programs that should grant eligible Americans extra money. On top of this, online petitions are close to completing their massive milestones. Many Americans accrued massive expenses and debts over these last few...
Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia came under fire this week from progressives after his intent to place an income threshold of $60,000 on child tax credit payments. These payments have been crucial to sustaining families during the pandemic. Since July families have received $300 per child under 6 and...
A fourth federal Economic Impact Statement may not be coming any time soon, if it all, but those who are worried about their financial situations with increasing inflation may still be in luck, as a lucky few Americans will be getting some form of stimulus aid in October. While any...
The October installment of the advanced child tax credit payment is set to start hitting bank accounts via direct deposit and through the mail on Friday. The credit is $3,600 annually for children under age 6 and $3,000 for children ages 6 to 17. Eligible families who did not opt-out will receive $300 monthly for each child under 6 and $250 per older child.
States throughout the nation have stepped up in recent months to issue their own Surprise Stimulus Checks while waiting for Fourth Stimulus Checks. In a recently published article in BGR, in the third wave of direct stimulus funding, the IRS has delivered more than 169 million payments, with more than 2 million taxpayers getting $1,400 checks in July. However, some politicians are pressing for the fourth wave of stimulus funding, which would be delivered in installments until the pandemic is over.
The pandemic is still going strong more than a year and a half after COVID-19 shut down the economy for the first time. The Delta variant is increasing the frequency of cases among those who have not been vaccinated. As the number of cases rises, President Joe Biden is stepping up his efforts to persuade people to get vaccinations.
Supplemental Security Income, or SSI, is something collected by millions of Americans as a source of income when they’re retired or disabled. Five major changes are coming in 2022. Statistically speaking, 33% of income for the elderly population is SSI, so these changes will impact millions. So what are these...
Flint, Mich. - The senior citizens league is advocating for those on social security to receive a bonus stimulus check. They're now asking congress to consider the additional funds through a letter they sent to congress members. The Senior Citizens League, also known as, TSCL, is asking congress not only...
The Social Security Administration announced that Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) beneficiaries will receive a 5.9% cost of living adjustment for 2022. The adjustment for nearly 70 million Americans announced Oct. 13 is the highest percentage increase since 1982, when recipients saw a 7.4% increase following two straight years of double-digit raises: 14.3% in 1980 and 11.2% in 1981.
An investigative audit into spending in the small Scotland County town of East Laurinburg found that a former finance director used town money to pay her utility bills and used taxpayer dollars to make purchases without showing those expenses were connected to town business. As a result, the town’s bank...
