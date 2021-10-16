CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Man City ease past Burnley with plenty of fuel in tank for long Premier League title defence

By Mark Critchley
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=330h8W_0cTMXQjB00

While a title challenge falls to pieces on one side of Manchester , a title defence ticks along nicely on the other. Some of the biggest cheers of the day around the Etihad were saved for the electronic hoardings providing goal updates from the King Power Stadium, which said everything about this comfortable, accomplished and reassuringly low-key Manchester City victory.

Burnley had their moments, missing a pair of clear-cut chances, but Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne ’s goals sent the defending Premier League champions on their way to collecting all three points. After four consecutive 5-0 defeats at the Etihad in the league and cup, this was a more respectable result for Sean Dyche’s visitors, yet they remain winless and in the relegation zone.

After telling Raheem Sterling that he must prove he deserves more minutes by performing when out on the pitch, Pep Guardiola handed him only his second Premier League start of the season to date, initially deploying him through the middle in the much-discussed false nine role. City were more impressive out wide, though, and through Joao Cancelo and Bernardo’s menacing combination down the right.

One early delightful passage of interplay between the pair was followed a minute later by the opening goal. Cancelo first set up Bernardo to cut inside and into the penalty area, then play a pass to the edge of the box. Phil Foden’s low drive was only parried by Nick Pope and dropped invitingly for Bernardo to convert from close-range. Cancelo then hit a similar chance into Pope’s midriff shortly after. A quarter of an hour in, a fifth straight 5-0 appeared possible.

The remainder did not follow the usual script, however, even if City still went in ahead at the break. A certain sloppiness crept into Guardiola’s side and should have been punished, particularly when Maxwel Cornet was put clean through on goal by an exquisite Dwight McNeill pass. Only Lionel Messi has scored more goals than Cornet’s four against Guardiola in European competition, yet his shot was straight at goalkeeper Zack Steffen, standing in for Ederson following the usual No 1’s late arrival back from international duty with Brazil.

It was a warning sign, one that City did not immediately heed. Though Burnley would not have a better chance of equalising than Cornet’s miss, they continued to grow into the game. Aymeric Laporte had a difficult afternoon and was perhaps lucky not to be shown a red card moments before the break for a late lunge on McNeil. Fortunately, for both Laporte and the Burnley player, he pulled out of a dangerous challenge at the last possible moment and was only cautioned.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HD11B_0cTMXQjB00

City were happy to see half-time, not because they were under any major threat of surrendering their lead, but there were creases that needed to be ironed out. With Sterling switched out to his favoured left-wing role, City improved and Riyad Mahrez saw a blistering shot tipped against the crossbar at the start of the second half. Ashley Barnes went close at the other end, though the result would soon be put beyond doubt.

With 20 minutes remaining, Mahrez was afforded time and space to carry the ball through Burnley’s half, and De Bruyne saw his initial shot blocked by Eric Pieters. As Mahrez and Ashley Westwood tangled for the rebound, the loose ball broke back to De Bruyne, who made no mistake with his second attempt and finished emphatically. Guardiola could finally turn to his bench and begin to rest legs, with De Bruyne, Laporte and man of the match Bernardo all replaced before the final whistle.

There was still time for another late Burnley chance, and Guardiola may be concerned that Chris Wood was allowed a gilt-edged opportunity at close range after Nathan Collins’s flick-on from a wide free-kick, but the New Zealander scuffed over. On another day, City may might been made to pay for such moments of complacency. Yet even then, you feel they will still show enough quality to win regardless, while leaving enough in the tank for the long defence of their crown that lies ahead.

Comments / 0

Related
LFCTransferRoom

‘I Think Liverpool or Manchester City Will Win the Title’ - Manchester United Legend Paul Scholes on Who Will Win the Premier League

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has recently claimed that Liverpool and Manchester City will most likely with the Premier League this season. Liverpool look like they're back to their very best this season. Mohamed Salah is scoring for fun and the defence looks solid once again with the return of Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip.
PREMIER LEAGUE
firstsportz.com

Premier League: Manchester City vs Burnley Live Stream, Preview And Prediction

Despite having a great squad at his disposal, Pep Guardiola has failed to turn the heat in the initial weeks of the league. It has been the pattern in the last two seasons but Pep Guardiola has mastered the art to win the title. They face Burnley in their backyard and will look to claim their spot on top of the points table. Ahead of the Manchester City vs Burnley game, here is our preview and prediction.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Man City v Burnley: What does the form show?

After conceding twice in four consecutive home league games towards the end of last season, Manchester City have kept a clean sheet in their past four at Etihad Stadium, winning three of those games 5-0. However, they didn't score in their past home league match and last failed to find the net in consecutive Premier League home games in November 2010 (three in a row).
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Man City v Burnley: Who makes your City team?

Manchester City host Burnley in the eighth round of Premier League fixtures on Saturday, but who will make it into Pep Guardiola's starting XI?. You'll be able to pick - and share on social media - your own line-up for every Premier League game throughout the campaign. It's up to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Sean Dyche
Person
Bernardo Silva
Person
Aymeric Laporte
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Zack Steffen
Person
Phil Foden
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Riyad Mahrez
Person
Kevin De Bruyne
BBC

Man City v Burnley: Last time out

Manchester City host Burnley in the Premier League this weekend - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?. Pep Guardiola's City extended their winning streak to 13 games with a comfortable 2-0 victory at Turf Moor in February, which restored their three-point lead at the top of the table.
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

The Team to Beat: Why Man City remain odds-on for the Premier League title

The reigning champions remain favourites to retain the title with SportsBettingDime.com. The Premier League is just seven games into the new season but the table is starting to take shape and Manchester City remain odds-on to retain their crown with SportsBettingDime.com. Pep Guardiola’s side now famously came up short in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Burnley skipper Mee ruled out of Man City clash

Burnley captain Bee Mee will miss this weekend's clash with Manchester City after contracting COVID-19. Clarets boss Sean Dyche says Mee is "fine" but will not be able to play against the reigning champions. He said: "Everyone's at liberty to decide what they wish to decide. "I'm double vaccinated, all...
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Manchester City 2-0 Burnley: Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne on target as Pep Guardiola's champions stay within touching distance of the top of the Premier League by beating dogged Clarets at the Etihad

Kevin De Bruyne celebrated wearing the Manchester City captain’s armband by scoring his first Premier League goal at The Etihad since May. De Bruyne, who has fallen behind Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan and Ruben Dias in the list of City skippers, was able to lead the team out because none of that trio started.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burnley#Man City#Manchester City
Tribal Football

Burnley boss Dyche: We were okay for Man City defeat

Burnley boss Sean Dyche was happy with the performance in their defeat at Manchester City. The Clarets were a little unfortunate not to come away with something after a battling performance at the Etihad, going down to a Bernardo Silva goal and Kevin de Bruyne effort either side of half-time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Man City 2-0 Burnley: Pep Guardiola reaction

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola speaking to Match of the Day: "After the international break it’s always a little bit difficult to come to a rhythm and I know how good Burnley are. "They did really well, they have good players and we played a good 15-20 minutes in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Premier League without VAR: Liverpool, Man City, Man United fall, Chelsea stretch lead

Supporters always argue about which teams get the better of the VAR decisions in the Premier League, and this season we aim to give you the definitive answer. It's not just about the number of times a team gets a favourable VAR call or about how many goals are affected. What's more important is when these VAR decisions take place, how they might have changed the course of the game and, crucially, whether that impact would ultimately have changed the final score.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
90min.com

Man City predicted lineup vs Burnley - Premier League

The Premier League resumes this weekend as Man City host Burnley with Pep Guardiola's side looking to continue their strong start to the campaign. The Citizens sit just two points off Chelsea at the summit of the table, having recently emerged from back-to-back league visits to Stamford Bridge and Anfield with four points in the bag.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City vs Burnley confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Manchester City welcome Burnley to the Etihad Stadium today as the Premier League gets back under way following the international break.Before the pause in top-flight action, City were part of arguably the match of the season so far as they drew 2-2 with Liverpool, the result keeping Pep Guardiola’s team third in the table – one point behind the Reds and two behind leaders Chelsea.Meanwhile, Burnley are 18th in the standings, with Sean Dyche’s side yet to claim a victory this term.The Clarets face a tough task in ending that winless streak as they take on the defending champions here.Below is all you need to know about the top-flight meeting.When is it?The game will kick off at 3pm BST.How can I watch it?The fixture will not be broadcast in the UK.Confirmed line-upsMan City: Steffen, Cancelo, Stones, Ake, Laporte, Rodrigo, De Bruyne (C), Bernardo, Mahrez, Foden, Sterling.Burnley: Pope, Lowton, Collins, Tarkowski, Pieters, Cork, Westwood, Cornet, Brownhill, McNeil, Wood.OddsMan City: 7/50Draw: 19/2Burnley: 27/1PredictionMan City to take their time breaking down Burnley, then pull clear late on. Man City 3-0 Burnley.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Player Ratings: Manchester City 2-0 Burnley (Premier League)

The reigning Premier League champions largely dominated proceedings at the Etihad Stadium. For their part, Burnley started the game off brightly, showing their intention to attack - with Maxwel Cornet proving to be a consistent threat throughout the game, especially on the break. The superior technical ability of the men...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Man City prove too strong for Burnley

Manchester (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Manchester City remained on Liverpool’s tails at the top of the Premier League by seeing off Burnley 2-0 at the Etihad thanks to goals from Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne on Saturday. Pep Guardiola’s men were far from their fluent best, but did enough...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Five Things We Learned - Manchester City 2-0 Burnley (Premier League)

Goals from Bernardo Silva and Kevin de Bruyne did the business, with Manchester City left frustrated not to score more. Though the visitors threatened on a few occasions, it was ultimately a straightforward win that saw the Blues stay in touch with slight league leaders, Liverpool and Chelsea. Here's what...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Man City 2-0 Burnley: The pick of the stats

Manchester City have won each of their last nine games against Burnley across all competitions by an aggregate scoreline of 32-1 - only against Watford (13), Bournemouth and Fulham (11 each) are the Citizens currently enjoying a longer winning run against a specific opponent. City have taken 31 points from...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

303K+
Followers
124K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy