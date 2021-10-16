CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Hilton Head Golf Island Announces Fall Getaway Packages

By Dave Daubert
 8 days ago
Golfers can find more than 33 world-class golf courses in the Lowcountry area, including on Hilton Head Island, in Bluffton and on Daufuskie Island.

Hilton Head Golf Island, comprising 26 courses across Beaufort, Bluffton and Jasper counties, invites golfers to experience pure Lowcountry golf this fall with packages from The Sea Pines Resort, Palmetto Dunes Oceanfront Resort and the Heritage Golf Collection.

Host of the PGA Tour’s RBC Heritage and home of Pete Dye and Jack Nicklaus’ famed Harbour Town Golf Links, The Sea Pines Resort’s Villa Golf Package can be tailored to golf groups of all sizes. Starting at $255 per night, per golfer, packages include a three-night stay in a fully-appointed resort villa, three rounds of golf – one each on Harbour Town, Heron Point by Pete Dye, and Atlantic Dunes by Davis Love III – and same day, same course replays for $50 on Heron Point and Atlantic Dunes.

For groups of 12 or more, Palmetto Dunes Oceanfront Resort is offering a Golf Group Stay and Play Premier Package with two or three rounds on its George Fazio, Arthur Hills or renowned Robert Trent Jones Course. The package includes resort villa accommodations, green and cart fees, pro shop merchandise and dining discounts at Big Jim’s, the Dunes House and Alexander’s Restaurant and Wine Bar. Golf vacation planners are available to customize any trip.

Hilton Head Island golf vacation packages are completely customizable with accommodations and activities. (Palmetto Dunes)

The Heritage Golf Collection’s Birdies, Beaches and Brews is a wildly popular, all-inclusive experience featuring three nights’ accommodations at the Hampton Inn Hilton Head, three rounds of golf, free replays and range balls, breakfast, a complimentary beer, and one $100 gift card per golfer to be used on merchandise and food. The Heritage Collection includes Oyster Reef, designed by Rees Jones, Shipyard’s Clipper, Galleon and Brigatine courses and Port Royal’s Robber’s Row and Barony courses.

With high temperatures ranging from the mid-60s to the low 80s, autumn is prime time for a golf trip to Hilton Head Golf Island,” says Lowcountry Golf Course Owners Association President Brad Mara. “Our courses are in peak condition this time of year and fall is our sunniest, driest season.”

Collectively, the Hilton Head Golf Island fall golf packages showcase several of South Carolina’s most vaunted venues while also introducing golfers to a bevy of lesser known but outstanding tracks. Few golf destinations can offer courses designed by Pete Dye, Jack Nicklaus, Robert Trent Jones Sr., Rees Jones, Arthur Hills, George Fazio, George Cobb and Willard Byrd all within 15 minutes of each other.

“Hilton Head Island is one of the world’s iconic golf destinations and we can’t wait to welcome golfers to ‘Golf Island’ this fall,” adds Mara. “Off the course, they’ll enjoy fresh seafood and world-class cuisine prepared by many of the Southeast’s culinary rock stars. And when it comes to water sports like boating, kayaking and stand-up paddle boarding, you can’t beat our combination of Atlantic Ocean and Intracoastal Waterways”

On the web: HiltonHeadGolfIsland.com

ABOUT

Pro Golf Weekly is a digital golf publication and website. The magazine is published each Monday, while the website is updated around the clock with the latest analysis and happenings from the major professional golf tours, along with travel, equipment, gear, and more.

 http://progolfweekly.com

