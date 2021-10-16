CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Nightmare Before Christmas' returns to the Collins Theatre

By GARY EXELBY gexelby@paragoulddailypress.com
Paragould Daily Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nightmare Before Christmas is coming back to the Collins Theatre. Cue the Applause will once again present the dance musical, on Oct. 30 in two performances, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. “The show is about Jack Skellington,” said Cue the Applause founder Mabry Massey, “who...

