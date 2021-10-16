'Nightmare Before Christmas' returns to the Collins Theatre

CATSKILL — On June 9, 2021, dancers from the Bridge Street Belly Dance line-up gathered at the theatre for the first time in two years for a multi-day collaborative performance residency culminating in a live show. Their June 12 performance, and the residency leading up to and following it, have now been transformed into a stunning concert documentary by JD Urban called “Before”, which captures a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the creative process, the joy of re-connection, and the power of creating art during uncertain of times. This moving documentary will be shown live on the Big Screen at Bridge Street Theatre, 44 West Bridge Street in Catskill, on Saturday evening, October 23, at 7:30pm, and followed by an in-person Q&A with many of the participants. Tickets are available online at bridgestreetbellydance.com or at the door one half hour prior to the screening. For more information, visit bridgest.org/before-2/. Please note: proof of vaccination and masking are required for entry.

CATSKILL, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO