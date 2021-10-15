CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Beatles’ music is now available on TikTok, God help us

By Andrew Paul
inputmag.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe suppose knowing it was only a matter of time doesn’t make the news any less gross: The Beatles have arrived on TikTok, ready to soundtrack half-assed dances and viral food challenges for teens across the globe. Rolling Stone reports the band now has its own official TikTok account, which currently...

www.inputmag.com

Comments / 0

