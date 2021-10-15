The Beatles’ music is now available on TikTok, God help us

They’re still one of the most popular bands in the world even decades after breaking up, but there was a time when their surroundings were much more humble. If you have ever wondered why you like certain music and your friends listen to something else, then there may be a good reason. There is some science behind your musical tastes, but back in the ‘60s, at least at some point, it seemed like everyone was listening to one particular band.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO