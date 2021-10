GREEN BAY – It never ceases to amaze, given how productive Packers receiver Davante Adams is, that he still gets open as often as he does. So how does he? Sometimes it's his footwork and release off the line of scrimmage. Other times the Packers' route combinations draw attention elsewhere. On occasion, quarterback Aaron Rodgers fits the ball into the tightest of windows, and/or the pass protection is so superb there's plenty of time to find an opening.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO