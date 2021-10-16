2021 Week 8: Howell beats Brighton in Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week

Brighton High School is just finishing up a month of special activities that has kept the over 2,000-student school even busier than usual at this time of year. Tonight is the annual Homecoming game, climaxing a week full of events. Before Homecoming Week, there was Pink Week - held each year to raise funds for — and awareness of — cancer, an event which has now been held for 10 straight years.
As the season begins to wind down, the stakes get higher as Week 8's Game of the Week brings the Tribune back to Bad Axe, with the Hatchets face Laker in the rivalry showdown. Bad Axe looks to win its first outright Greater Thumb West title since 1978 after defeating Vassar last week, 53-0.
Newsday's Gregg Sarra looks at Plainedge's dominant victory over Bethpage in football, Floyd's talented girls tennis team and the top plays of the week across Long Island in the latest episode of the High School Sports Spotlight. Credit: Newsday / Staff.
Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma may be ready to play for the team in the Premier League on Saturday. The 24-year-old is on police bail following an arrest during a night out in Sussex last week. The midfielder is back in training, per The Sun, and Brighton are not planning to...
KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WFFT) - Leo and East Noble meet up in the Locker Room's Game of the Week for the second time this season as sectional play begins. The Lions and Knights met up in week five, with the Lions coming away with a 40-32 victory en route to a perfect 9-0 season and a Northeast 8 Conference title.
Ansonia has won 100-consecutive games against NVL opposition since 2010. But the closest anyone has come during that stretch is Seymour, the Chargers' longtime Valley neighbor and rival. Now the Wildcats are back and will put their unbeaten record to the test when they face the unbeaten Chargers in the...
Tales from the Road will appear throughout the season on BlueJackets.com as Jackets Insider Jeff Svoboda writes about the places and people that are part of the team's road trips. When you think about it, the chili dog has quite an ability to unite us. It's one of those foods...
(WXYZ) — Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin was back on the ice Monday morning at practice after his one-game suspension over the weekend. Larkin was suspended for roughing Tampa Bay's Mathieu Joseph during Thursday's game. He punched Joseph after Joseph hit Larkin hard from behind into the boards. He...
(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions announced Thursday they will add former linebacker Chris Spielman to their Pride of the Lions ring of honor during a halftime ceremony on October 31. Spielman played the first eight of his 10 NFL seasons with the Lions, earning Pro Bowl honors four times. He...
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Ben Bryant passed for two touchdowns and ran for a third and Eastern Michigan rolled to a 55-24 win over Bowling Green on Saturday. The Eagles (5-3, 2-2 Mid-American Conference) scored three touchdowns in both the second and third quarters. Bryant had a 31-yard scoring...
Comments / 0