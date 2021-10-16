2021 Week 8: Howell beats Brighton in Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week

Brighton High School is just finishing up a month of special activities that has kept the over 2,000-student school even busier than usual at this time of year. Tonight is the annual Homecoming game, climaxing a week full of events. Before Homecoming Week, there was Pink Week - held each year to raise funds for — and awareness of — cancer, an event which has now been held for 10 straight years.

BRIGHTON, MI ・ 10 DAYS AGO