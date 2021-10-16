Daivien Williamson ACC Tipoff Q&A

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski took the podium alongside returning players Wendell Moore Jr. and Joey Baker Tuesday morning for the 2021 ACC Basketball Tipoff. This was Krzyzewski’s last ACC Tipoff event, and he may have been the only person in the room who didn’t want to talk about it. The hall-of-famer is entering his 47th and final season as a head coach, but that doesn’t mean this year is any different than the 46 prior. He met questions that addressed this as his final bout with a joking comment about how he is focused on this season.

BASKETBALL ・ 11 DAYS AGO