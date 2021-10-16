CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

Daivien Williamson ACC Tipoff Q&A

By Les Johns
247Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWake Forest guard Daivien Williamson spent time with...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
hoopsrumors.com

Zion Williamson To Be Reevaluated In Two Weeks

The Pelicans will be without star forward Zion Williamson to start the regular season, executive VP of basketball operations David Griffin confirmed today to reporters. Williamson, who is recovering from offseason foot surgery, underwent imaging on his right foot this week and doctors were happy with what they saw on those scans, per Will Guillory of The Athletic (Twitter links). However, while the former No. 1 overall pick has been cleared to begin running, he’s still not able to participate in physical activities against other players, Guillory notes.
NBA
247Sports

Shorthanded Alabama basketball defeats Louisiana in exhibition

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – No. 14-ranked Alabama men’s basketball team defeated Louisiana by a score of 73-68 on Sunday afternoon in a charity exhibition at Coleman Coliseum. The Crimson Tide played with only eight scholarship players as Jahvon Quinerly, Juwan Gary, Alex Tchikou, James Rojas (knee) and Nimari Burnett (knee) did not participate in the exhibition.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Basketball
Charlotte, NC
College Sports
City
Wake Forest, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
dukebasketballreport.com

Coach K Speaks At ACC Tipoff

In Greensboro Tuesday, Mike Krzyzyzewski took the stage for his (don’t say that word) ACC media day and made light of his retirement, making jokes about his age and memory. He also talked about AJ Griffin’s knee injury, which he he said is relatively minor (meaning no surgery) but that he’ll have to put in his rehab time.
COLLEGE SPORTS
chatsports.com

Report: Titans to sign Avery Williamson

The Titans have yet to confirm, but it is being reported that Avery Williamson will sign with the Titans and join the 53-man roster:. LB Avery Williamson leaving Broncos to sign with Titans, where he will go on active 53-man roster per league source. The veteran Williamson only with the Broncos a week. #9sports.
BASKETBALL
dukebasketballreport.com

ACC Tipoff Is Almost Here

Basketball season draws ever closer and since it’s the (don’t-stay-that-word) of Coach K’s illustrious career, it’s going to be a big deal for Duke and Duke fans. The first step is practice which is well under way. The second step is the ACC’s traditional media day, aka Operation ACC Tipoff,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acc#Q A
Yardbarker

What Chris Mack, Jarrod West and Malik Williams said at 2021 ACC Tipoff

The 2021-22 college basketball season is just around the corner. In less than a month, the Louisville men’s basketball program will officially be back in action. The Cardinals will kick things off with an Intrasquad scrimmage on Saturday, Oct. 16 at the KFC Yum! Center, follow that up with a pair of scrimmages against Kentucky State (Friday, Oct. 29) and West Georgia (Wednesday, Nov. 3), then officially start the season with their home opener vs. Southern on Tuesday, Nov 9.
COLLEGE SPORTS
chatsports.com

Duke ACC Basketball Tipoff Media Day Quotes

Q. Coach, it’s been an incredible run, an incredible history for you. Sitting here knowing this is the last season, just what’s going through your mind and just what you can say about this moment. MIKE KRZYZEWSKI: Yeah, well, that’s not going through my mind. My mind is on this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
aseaofblue.com

Where Kentucky stands in new top 25 polls and power rankings

The Kentucky Wildcats are on a much-needed bye week following a very physical loss to the Georgia Bulldogs, their first of the season. Despite not playing this week, the Wildcats managed to climb in several of the new college football rankings. In the new Coaches Top 25 Poll, Kentucky rose...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Fayetteville Observer

2021 ACC Tipoff: 5 things to know about NC State basketball, Kevin Keatts this season

The N.C. State basketball preseason is officially underway. After two weeks of practice, head coach Kevin Keatts and forwards Manny Bates and Jericole Hellems will represent the Wolfpack at Tuesday’s 2021 ACC Basketball Tipoff in Charlotte. Then, on Thursday, N.C. State’s full roster will make its public debut at Reynolds Coliseum during Primetime with the Pack.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Chronicle

Coach K talks AJ Griffin, team captains at ACC Tipoff

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski took the podium alongside returning players Wendell Moore Jr. and Joey Baker Tuesday morning for the 2021 ACC Basketball Tipoff. This was Krzyzewski’s last ACC Tipoff event, and he may have been the only person in the room who didn’t want to talk about it. The hall-of-famer is entering his 47th and final season as a head coach, but that doesn’t mean this year is any different than the 46 prior. He met questions that addressed this as his final bout with a joking comment about how he is focused on this season.
BASKETBALL
sportswar.com

Virginia Tech Men’s Basketball: ACC Tipoff Thoughts And Takeaways

Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young and forwards Keve Aluma and Justyn Mutts gathered in Charlotte on Tuesday, Oct. 12 for the ACC Tipoff. The Hokies return three of five starters and actually had an offseason this summer, unlike 2020. Here are some thoughts and takeaways on the Hokies from conference media day, including increased confidence, depth and player development paying off.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wfxrtv.com

ACC Tipoff Women’s Media Day

CHARLOTTE, NC. (WFXR) — It’s day two of the ACC basketball tipoff event in the queen city of Charlotte with the spotlight on the women and as the season approaches, Virginia and Virginia Tech coming off two very different paths last year. In the breakout room during Virginia Tech’s session with the media, sat a player whose future with the Hokies was uncertain at the end of last season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSLS

ACC tipoff underway in Charlotte, men’s basketball headlines day 1

CHARLOTTE, NC – Mike Young’s Virginia Tech team seems to get better every year. After a loss in the NCAA tournament, the Hokies return almost their entire team, plus some new additions, and of course, confidence. “There’s also been people who have built up our mental health, building up our...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Iola Register

ACC wins wild comeback

Allen Community College’s men picked up a key victory, even while being a man down, in coming back to defeat Central Community College-Columbus on Saturday. Cillian Gilligan, who had assisted on Allen’s first goal of the match, blasted home the game-winner on a feed from Tiago Troyano in the 96th minute to seal the 3-2 victory.
ALLEN, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy