A look back at the plays left on the field by Jalen Hurts in loss to Bucs

By Colin Newby
phillysportsnetwork.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Philadelphia Eagles lost at home to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night by a score of 28-22. It wasn’t the most crushing defeat the Eagles have ever suffered (certainly not even the worst against the Bucs), but second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts should not be satisfied with his...

bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: The Nick Sirianni-Jalen Hurts marriage might be short-lived

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Burn it down. The case: It’s only been six games, but it’s already clear the Sirianni-Hurts marriage is going to be short-lived. If Hurts isn’t good enough as a passer to give the team an accurate read on Sirianni’s offense and if Sirianni’s offense isn’t tailored enough to Hurts’ skill set to allow for an accurate assessment of him as the quarterback of the future, the Eagles risk having no answers by the end of the season. Even if they could somehow sneak into the playoffs, it’s not like they’d be anything more than cannon fodder. And who are we kidding? This whole thing is about tearing things down for a rebuild that can start in earnest next offseason with three possible first-round picks and most likely four picks in the top 50. Anyone who’s not in the team’s long-term plans should be available. Goedert? Is the team really going to give him a high-priced extension when he’s never really been a No. 1 tight end? If someone’s willing to pay a premium, say a third-round pick, go for it. How about Miles Sanders? He’s barely used in the offense to begin with, and there’s no way the team is going to sign him to a second contract. Let him go, too. And if trading away some of these players makes the team worse in the short run, all the better for draft-pick purposes. Sirianni’s best attribute as a coach seems to be his ability to get the team to play hard, so there should be no concerns about the locker room checking out even in a firesale. It’s a dirty business, but one the Eagles have to be willing to play.
Santa Maria Times

Tom Brady leads the Buccaneers against Jalen Hurts, Eagles

TAMPA BAY (4-1) at PHILADELPHIA (2-3) Thursday, 8:20 p.m. EDT, Fox/NFL Network. OPENING LINE: Buccaneers by 6 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Buccaneers 2-3, Eagles 2-3. SERIES RECORD: Eagles lead series 10-9. LAST MEETING: Buccaneers beat Eagles 27-21 on Sept. 16, 2018 at Tampa Bay. LAST WEEK:...
chatsports.com

Eagles News: “A really weird day” for Jalen Hurts

I thought Jalen Hurts had a really weird day, mostly because of how it started. I told him I’d never seen a stat line like the one the Eagles’ quarterback had late in the first half: 12-of-20 for 35 yards. That’s right. Thirty-five yards. Less than two yards per attempt, less than three yards per completion. “It’s something we had to see through and overcome,” he said, from the locker room postgame. “First halves like that, they happen, but we won and that’s all we’re excited about.
NBC Sports

Jalen Hurts: We didn’t play to our standard, but it was enough to win the game

Things didn’t go well for the Eagles for much of Sunday’s game, but the end result was a happy one. Quarterback Jalen Hurts ran for a touchdown at the end of the third quarter that cut Carolina’s lead to three points and ran for another after a blocked punt in the fourth quarter to make the Eagles 21-18 winners on the road. There’s plenty to clean up after a day that also featured a Hurts interception, a Panthers safety when Hurts fumbled the ball out of the end zone and 273 total yards of offense, but Hurts focused on the final score when he assessed the team’s performance after the game.
NBC Sports

Jalen Hurts searching for answers after struggling vs. Bucs

Jalen Hurts has plenty of accountability. He just doesn't have any answers. Hurts on Thursday night sputtered through a second game in five days where he struggled to find consistency throwing the football, made shaky decisions in the pocket, overthrew and under-threw open receivers and didn't get going at all until the Eagles trailed by double digits.
chatsports.com

No, I don’t know what the Eagles have in Jalen Hurts, either

Jalen Hurts has played five games this season and has nine total starts under his professional belt, and I still have no idea what the Eagles have in their second-year quarterback. Hurts’ performance on Sunday was all over the place, a psychedelic roller coaster of quarterbacking that saw him start...
Gwinnett Daily Post

Jalen Hurts rallies Eagles past Panthers to snap losing streak

Jalen Hurts ran for a 6-yard touchdown and threw a two-point conversion pass with 2:38 remaining as the Philadelphia Eagles took the lead for the first time in a 21-18 victory against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon in Charlotte, N.C. Hurts had two touchdown runs and was 22-for-37 for...
NBC Sports

Why Jalen Hurts is wired to play his best with the game on the line

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - All that happened before is forgotten. The mistakes, the misfires, the interceptions. It’s like they never happened. Jalen Hurts likes to talk about “next play,” but for him they’re not just idle words. He lives it. So as bad as he played for most of the game...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jalen Hurts’ 1st Half Performance

If the Philadelphia Eagles are going to rally from another second-half deficit, they will need a lot more from their quarterback Jalen Hurts. For the second game in a row, Hurts and the Philly offense have had a brutal first half. After a touchdown on their opening drive–aided by multiple Tampa Bay penalties–the Eagles have struggled to move the ball. They trail the Bucs 21-7 at intermission.
EagleMaven

Jalen Hurts Rose to the Occasion When Needed

CHARLOTTE – The test this week for Jalen Hurts was to string together back-to-back solid games. He failed, but maybe in the process, something else was learned about the Eagles’ much-maligned starting quarterback. His grit, perseverance, and character were on display for all to see against the Carolina Panthers, owners...
Tide 100.9 FM

Jalen Hurts Engineers Late Game Heroics

On a day where the Philadelphia Eagles trailed a majority of the game, quarterback Jalen Hurts engineered a fourth-quarter comeback to snap the team's three-game losing streak. The Eagles overcame a 12-point deficit to win 21-18 on the road against the Carolina Panthers. Philadelphia struggled to get its offense going...
Phillymag.com

On Jalen Hurts in Carolina: Perseverance and the Big Play

The Eagles’ QB1 was struggling mightily, but he kept plugging along until the Panthers’ defense broke. Sign up to get the best of Philly, every day. There are a lot of ways to evaluate NFL quarterbacks, with things like arm strength, accuracy, footwork, and processing skills tops among the qualities personnel executives look for. As a young, second-year signal-caller, Jalen Hurts has been able to flash those traits at times, with the goal of the coaching staff unearthing ways to make everything a little more consistent on a week-to-week basis.
Yardbarker

Eagles Still Asking Jalen Hurts To Do Too Much

The Philadelphia Eagles sure are getting their money’s worth out of Jalen Hurts. The second-year quarterback has put up big numbers to start the year, but the Eagles are now 2-4 in the standings after a loss Thursday night to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He is simply being forced to...
On3.com

WATCH: Jalen Hurts scrambles in for go-ahead touchdown

Jalen Hurts continues to impress in his first year as the Eagles’ starter after running in a 6-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter Sunday. The scamper put Philadelphia up 21-18 on the Carolina Panthers with 2:38 left to play. The Jalen Hurts touchdown marked the Eagles’ first lead in...
USA Today

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts on Bucs defense and the tremendous challenge they present

Buccaneers star linebacker and defensive captain Lavonte David is expected to miss Thursday night’s game against the Eagles after suffering an ankle injury in Sunday’s win over the Miami Dolphins. Even without the all-world linebacker, the Tampa Bay defense will still present a tremendous challenge to Jalen Hurts and the...
Alt 101.7

Jalen Hurts Struggles Again on Thursday Night Football

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles fell to Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers 28-22 in Philadelphia on Thursday Night Football. The Eagles struggled to get things going on offense all night, and the play calling from head coach Nick Sirianni did not help. Hurts finished 12-of-26 passing for just 115 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.
ourcommunitynow.com

Eagles News: Jalen Hurts isn't using the middle of the field

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Are the Eagles any closer to knowing what they have in quarterback Jalen Hurts? - ESPN Hurts has come up short on a number of his deep balls — he’s completed 11.
