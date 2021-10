New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones' impressive start to the 2021 NFL season continued Sunday against the Houston Texans. Jones was credited with the first game-winning drive of his career after he helped lead the Patriots down the field late in the fourth quarter, completing three of four pass attempts on the series. The drive ended when kicker Nick Folk converting a 21-yard field goal with 15 seconds remaining on the clock to secure a 25-22 victory at NRG Stadium in Houston.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO