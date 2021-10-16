CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian Wells, CA

Paula Badosa, Victoria Azarenka in Surprise Indian Wells Final

By NY Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Victoria Azarenka’s and Paula Badosa’s tennis seasons did not begin on a high note. Both had to...

The New Yorker

Paula Badosa’s Run at Indian Wells Embodied Tennis in the Pandemic

Along the northern perimeter wall of the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, for this year’s tournament, there was installed a kind of shrine. Affixed to plastic greenery were near life-size cutouts of Roger Federer and Serena Williams, both absent from the tournament due to injuries and both, perhaps, gone for good from tennis very soon. There were cutouts, too, of Naomi Osaka, who is on an extended hiatus from the game, and of Ash Barty, the top-ranked player in the women’s game, who went home to Australia after the U.S. Open and chose to stay there, having spent much of this year on the road, thanks to that nation’s strict COVID-19 quarantine rules. There was a cutout of Novak Djokovic, too, who has won at Indian Wells five times but who withdrew from this year’s tournament in late September, without providing a reason. Maybe he wanted more time to recover from his loss in the U.S. Open final last month, which cost him the coveted Grand Slam: winning all four majors in the same calendar year. Maybe he didn’t want to face questions about the COVID vaccine, which he has said should not be mandatory for all the tour’s players, many of whom reportedly remain unvaccinated. Djokovic has refused to say whether he got the vaccine, although in August, he was photographed in Central Park at a Summerstage concert that required those attending to be fully vaccinated.
TENNIS
The Independent

Ash Barty withdraws from further competition over Australia quarantine rules

World number one Ashleigh Barty will not defend her season-ending WTA Finals title nor compete further in 2021 due to quarantine restrictions in her native Australia The 25-year-old, who spent two weeks in quarantine after returning from the US Open in September to her home in Brisbane said she is “not willing to compromise my preparation for January” when the Australian Open is scheduled to begin.“I wanted to let everyone know that I won’t be competing in any further tournaments in 2021, including the WTA Finals in Mexico ” Barty said in a statement on Saturday.I am not willing...
TENNIS
Sports
