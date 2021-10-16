CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tailgate Tales With Haley Jordan: Michigan State vs. Indiana

By Haley Jordan
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Indiana University tailgating fields look far different in 2021 than they did a year ago.

With fans allowed back in the stands, Hoosier fans crowd the grass fields, the parking lots on every edge of the stadium and along the sidewalks trying to hustle to their seats for the Michigan State vs. Indiana game.

If that isn't enough to show how many fans show up to cheer on their Hoosiers, Indiana traffic and a sea of crimson and cream all over Bloomington is enough to indicate the stands are packed at Memorial Stadium.

In Tailgate Tales, fans share their love for the Indiana football program and even throw in their final score predictions. Every fan asked today was on Indiana's side and predicted a Hoosier win!

Related stories on Indiana football

  • HOW TO WATCH: Here is everything you need to know to watch Saturday's Indiana-Michigan State game on TV today, with game times, point spreads, nuggets and more. CLICK HERE
  • MATTHEWS STILL 'MONSTER': Indiana safety Devon Matthews is back from a scary nerve injury, and it hasn't slowed him down on the field one bit. He's still coming at you, and ready to hit people. Tom Brew's story. CLICK HERE
  • POWER RANKINGS: Our Week 7 power rankings are in, and No. 1 Iowa holds down the fort still after the big win over Penn State, but now it's Ohio State that's knocking on the door. CLICK HERE
  • BIG TEN ROUNDTABLE: It's Episode 2 of our "Big Ten Roundtable'' podcast, as we check in on Penn State and Michigan during great interviews with FanNation publishers Mark Wogenrich and Brandon Brown. Very entertaining. CLICK HERE
  • MICAH McFADDEN PODCAST: Indiana linebacker talks about the benefits of having a bye week and a home game back-to-back, and the challenges that lie ahead Saturday when unbeaten Michigan State comes to Bloomington. Watch the full podcast here. CLICK HERE
  • DEPTH AT RUNNING BACK: Indiana has lost two running backs to the transfer portal and now David Ellis is out for the season. Several young backs are now going to have to step up behind Stephen Carr. CLICK HERE
  • CONFIDENCE IN TUTTLE: If Jack Tuttle has to start at quarterback on Saturday for Indiana with Michael Penix Jr. still nursing a shoulder injury, everyone in the Hoosiers' locker room is confidence that Tuttle will play well. CLICK HERE

Updated Point Spreads on Week 8 Games in Big Ten

There has been plenty of movement in the points spreads for the Week 8 games in the Big Ten on Saturday. There are two games in the Noon ET window today, two more in the 3 p.m. ET hour and the primetime game on Saturday night pits the No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes against Indiana in Bloomington.
Indiana Women's Basketball 2021-22 Schedule

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana's women's basketball team made an Elite Eight run a year ago, and with all five starters back, the Hoosiers are looking for more in the 2021-22 season. Tip times were announced for most of Indiana women's basketball games on Tuesday, along with television partners for most broadcasts.
Here's What Ryder Anderson Said During Tuesday Night's Mike & Micah Podcast

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana defensive end Ryder Anderson has been having a terrific year in his first season with the Hoosiers. The Ole Miss transfer is tied for the team lead in sacks with linebacker Micah McFadden, and is second in tackles for loss. He's filled a big void in the Indiana defense, getting pressure on quarterbacks and stopping the run.
Indiana Women Ranked No. 8 in Associated Press Preseason Top-25 Poll

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Coming off an Elite Eight run and the return of practically its entire roster, big things are expected of Indiana's women's basketball team this season. That's true internally, of course, but the Hoosiers are in the national spotlight as well. They are ranked No. 8 in the Associated Press top-25 preseason poll, its highest ranking in school history.
Indiana Barely Misses Out on First Associated Press Top-25 Basketball Poll

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana isn't in the Associated Press top-25 poll to start the season, and now the watch is on to see how soon they can crack the list. The Hoosiers received a total of 41 votes, and would be ranked No. 27 overall. Michigan State is one slot ahead of them. There were five Big Ten teams in the top-25, led by Michigan at No. 6 and Purdue at No. 7.
Indiana Defensive End Ryder Anderson the Special Guest on Mike & Micah Podcast Tuesday

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana defense end Ryder Anderson has been making his presence felt since arriving in Bloomington earlier this year, transferring in from Ole Miss. And on Tuesday night, he makes his first appearance live on our Mike & Micah podcast at Yogi's Bar & Grill in downtown Bloomington. He will be our special guest on the 30-minute show, which starts at 7 p.m. Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. also WILL BE ON THE SHOW, but he has to do it remotely, because he's getting treatment on his injured left shoulder on Tuesday night.
