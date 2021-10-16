Tailgate Tales With Haley Jordan: Michigan State vs. Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Indiana University tailgating fields look far different in 2021 than they did a year ago.

With fans allowed back in the stands, Hoosier fans crowd the grass fields, the parking lots on every edge of the stadium and along the sidewalks trying to hustle to their seats for the Michigan State vs. Indiana game.

If that isn't enough to show how many fans show up to cheer on their Hoosiers, Indiana traffic and a sea of crimson and cream all over Bloomington is enough to indicate the stands are packed at Memorial Stadium.

In Tailgate Tales, fans share their love for the Indiana football program and even throw in their final score predictions. Every fan asked today was on Indiana's side and predicted a Hoosier win!

