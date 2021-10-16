CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Have no idea regarding coach front, our goal is to win T20 World Cup: Kohli

newyorkcitynews.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDubai [UAE], October 16 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday said that he along with head coach Ravi Shastri are proud of creating a culture where everyone in the side wants to be the best version of themselves day in and day out. Former India skipper Rahul Dravid...

www.newyorkcitynews.net

International Business Times

Morgan, Kohli Target T20 World Cup Title Legacy

Five years after losing a heart-stopping T20 World Cup final to the West Indies, Eoin Morgan's England start as narrow favourites in their bid to become double world champions despite the absence of Ben Stokes. Not far behind though are Virat Kohli's India, an ever-lethal West Indies and World Test...
SPORTS
The Independent

T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli accepts India were ‘definitely outplayed’ in loss to Pakistan

Virat Kohli was gracious in defeat after India started their T20 World Cup by being hammered by arch rivals Pakistan in Dubai.India are widely regarded as the tournament favourites but were overwhelmed by Pakistan, who chased down 152 with 10 wickets and 13 balls to spare thanks to unbeaten half-centuries from captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.Pakistan were left celebrating an historic maiden victory over their neighbours in 13 attempts at a World Cup, with India prevailing in the previous dozen contests, seven in the 50-over format and five in T20s.While Kohli indicated the evening dew on a hot and...
WORLD
SkySports

Virat Kohli says MS Dhoni's role as India mentor will boost team's T20 World Cup chances

India captain Virat Kohli believes the presence of predecessor MS Dhoni as a team mentor can give his side the edge in their bid to win the T20 World Cup. Dhoni, who captained India to victory at the inaugural World T20 tournament in 2007, has led them in every edition to date, including their defeat to Sri Lanka in the final seven years ago.
SPORTS
The Independent

T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli says India must bring their A-game against Pakistan

India captain Virat Kohli said his side’s impeccable tournament record against Pakistan will count for nothing when they face each other on Sunday and they will need to be at their very best to overcome Babar Azam’s side in the Twenty20 World Cup. India have a 12-0 record against Pakistan...
WORLD
AFP

Pakistan look to end India losing streak in T20 World Cup blockbuster

India and Pakistan renew their high-profile but one-sided cricket rivalry on Sunday in a T20 World Cup blockbuster watched by hundreds of millions of fans across the globe. Kohli, who steps down as India T20 skipper at the end of the World Cup, described Pakistan as being "very strong".
WORLD
newyorkcitynews.net

T20 WC: Everyone watches Ind-Pak matches, we can use that as motivation, says Kohli

Dubai [UAE], October 24 (ANI): Ahead of the much-anticipated clash against Pakistan in the Super 12s stage of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup, India skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday said that everyone in the world watches the match between India and Pakistan and this can prove as motivation for the Men in Blue.
SPORTS
The Independent

T20 World Cup: Pakistan record historic 10-wicket victory over India

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan sensationally negotiated a potentially tricky chase of 152 as Pakistan claimed a historic first World Cup win over arch rivals India at the 13th attempt.India have had a stranglehold over their neighbours in World Cup matches, prevailing in each of the dozen previous occasions they had met – seven at 50-over level and five in T20s – but that was broken in jaw-dropping fashion.After Shaheen Shah Afridi bowled with pace and verve in his three for 31 to restrict India to 151 for seven, Babar and Rizwan took centre stage with an unbroken 152-run...
WORLD
dallassun.com

Foresee spinners having big impact in T20 World Cup: Samuel Badree

Dubai [UAE], October 17 (ANI): Former West Indies bowler Samuel Badree feels the slow nature of wickets in UAE will help spinners in the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2021 which gets underway from Sunday. "Because of the heat factor and the dry nature of the surfaces, you always expect...
WORLD
The Guardian

T20 World Cup memories, forgotten goals and indoor mountain biking

1) The first round of the T20 World Cup is currently in session in the United Arab Emirates and Oman. Treat yourself to the official anthem here. What’s the moment that shows off T20 played at its apex? Carlos Brathwaite, of course, hitting four sixes to win the 2016 final for West Indies, with that superb, howling Ian Bishop commentary at the death. England had their moment in 2010, beating Australia in Bridgetown, with Craig Kieswetter and Ryan Sidebottom starring. Some classic moments? How about Stuart Broad getting the Gary Sobers-Malcolm Nash treatment off Yuvraj Singh in 2007? Or the 2009 final, when Mohammed Amir set Sri Lanka off to a start they never recovered from by taking a wicket for the loss of a single run in the opening over at Lord’s? Or Virat Kohli doing Virat Kohli things in the 2016 final with an unbeaten 82?
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

England dismiss West Indies for 55 to make flying start to T20 World Cup

Adil Rashid took four wickets for just two runs while there was a heartwarming return to international duty for Tymal Mills as England got their T20 World Cup campaign under way by blowing away the West Indies for just 55.This was a scarcely believable start to the tournament for England in their quest to hold both World Cup trophies concurrently, with faultless fielding matched by each bowler probing away against an ill-disciplined Windies unit.Mills marked his first match in an England shirt with two for 17 – including the crucial wicket of Chris Gayle top-scorer with 13 and the...
SPORTS
newyorkcitynews.net

Watch India vs. Pakistan Free Live Streaming

The India vs Pakistan live stream is one of the most anticipated games in the entire T20 World Cup 2021 - and who's to say it won't be a warm up for the eventual final?. That's certainly a possibility, as these two sides are currently ranked no.2 and no.3 in the world and are in a marginally easier group than no.1 side England, with New Zealand, Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia their opposition in the Super 12.
SPORTS
newyorkcitynews.net

T20 WC: Australia defeats South Africa in nail biting thriller

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 23 (ANI): Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis played a knock of 24 runs as his side defeats South Africa by five wickets in a nail-biting thriller match here at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Both the teams played the first Super 12s match of...
WORLD
The Independent

Is England vs Northern Ireland on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Women’s World Cup qualifier

England welcome Northern Ireland to Wembley Stadium this afternoon in what is a historic fixture for the Lionesses. Having previously only played in friendly matches against Germany in 2009 and 2014, the team are set to play in their first competitive fixture at the national stadium since it reopened in 2007. They host a Northern Ireland side who joined England in making a perfect start to World Cup qualifying last month, as Kenny Shiels’ side defeated Luxembourg and Latvia, both by a 4-0 scoreline. England also cruised to opening wins against North Macedonia and Luxembourg under Sarina Wiegman, but they...
SPORTS
newyorkcitynews.net

T20 WC: India take the knee to show solidarity with BLM movement

Dubai [UAE], October 24 (ANI): Ahead of the start of the high-octane clash against Pakistan in the Super 12s stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, the Virat Kohli-led side took a knee to showcase solidarity with the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement. The Indian players took the knee...
WORLD

