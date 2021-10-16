CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electricity to become more expensive in Pakistan as govt hikes power tariff

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIslamabad [Pakistan], October 16 (ANI): Pakistani government on Friday increased the base power tariff by Pakistani Rs 1.39 per unit to fulfil the International Monetary Fund (IMF) demand to stay in its programme, local media reported. The increase will become effective from November and continue till the end of...

AFP

Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia targets zero carbon emissions by 2060

Top crude exporter Saudi Arabia will aim to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2060, its de facto ruler said on Saturday, days before the COP26 global climate summit. The kingdom, one of the world's biggest polluters, said it would also join a global effort to cut methane emissions by 30 percent by 2030. The UN says more than 130 countries have set or are considering a target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050, an objective it says is "imperative" to safeguard a liveable climate. "I announce today Saudi Arabia's target to reach net zero emissions by 2060," Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told the "Saudi Green Initiative" forum.
101 WIXX

Saudi Arabia, world’s biggest oil exporter, to unveil green goals

RIYADH (Reuters) – Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia, one of the world’s biggest polluters, will detail its plans to address climate change at an environment event on Saturday. The Saudi Green Initiative, first announced in March, comes ahead of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties, or COP26,...
CNN

China tells mines to produce 'as much coal as possible'

Atlanta (CNN Business) — The Chinese government has ordered the country's coal mines to "produce as much coal as possible" as it tries to increase production as winter approaches, and ease an ongoing energy crunch. The announcement from China's National Development and Reform Commission comes after weeks of power shortages...
theeastcountygazette.com

Oil Price Hike! Fuel to Get More Expensive in the US?

Companies say impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic and high natural gas and coal prices are the reasons for the high prices of fuel this week. Mobil Oil Marianas took the lead, raising its prices early Friday morning, just two weeks after its last increase. Shell Marianas followed suit, raising its prices by 10 cents late Friday.
International Atomic Energy Agency

The Use of Nuclear Power Beyond Generating Electricity: Non-Electric Applications

Decarbonization to create a CO2-neutral global economy requires decarbonizing all sectors that largely rely on fossil fuels today. These include heating, industrial processes that require combustion and transport, especially heavy duty, maritime and air transport. Nuclear energy generates about 10 per cent of the world's electricity, and after hydropower, it is the world's second largest source of low-carbon power, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). Nuclear can also be utilized to decarbonize non-electric applications.
dallassun.com

Pak opposition slams Imran Khan govt over power tariff hike

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 16 (ANI): Slamming the Imran Khan government over back-to-back price hikes, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Vice President Sherry Rehman said rising prices, inflation and unemployment were making life extremely difficult for the common man, local media reported on Saturday. This comes as the Pakistani government increased...
houstonmirror.com

Pakistan hikes petrol price amid rising inflation

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 16 (ANI): Pakistani government on Saturday increased the prices of petrol and diesel in the country amid rising inflation, local media reported. The price of petrol has been hiked by Pakistani Rs 10.49 per litre and high-speed diesel by Rs 12.44 per litre, Geo TV reported. Along...
theedgemarkets.com

Will rising fuel costs creep into local electricity tariffs?

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 13): Malaysians on the streets have not felt the pinch of higher oil prices this year — which has more than doubled in the last 12 months — thanks to the government’s decision to cap petroleum and diesel prices at the pumps, and to subsidise the difference.
theedgemarkets.com

China’s electricity price hike adds to mounting inflation risks

(Oct 11): China’s decision to allow electricity prices to rise to ease a worsening energy crisis will add to inflation pressures at the same time that the economy is slowing. The State Council, China’s cabinet, said Oct. 8 power prices will be allowed to rise by as much as 20%...
moneyweek.com

China’s economy faces a triple shock

Can anything stop rising inflation? asks Daniel Moss on Bloomberg. How about a Chinese slowdown? The world’s second-biggest economy grew at a record 18.3% year-on-year in the first quarter of the year but has slowed sharply. GDP rose by an annual 4.9% in the third quarter, the slowest pace in a year and down from the 7.9% rate recorded between April and June, says Katie Silver for the BBC. Soaring commodity prices have seen many provinces impose electricity rationing, which is weighing on industries such as cement, steel and aluminium smelting.
The Independent

Malaysia reopens cautiously to foreign workers, tourists

Malaysia said Friday it will reopen to foreign workers to address a labor crunch, and allow fully vaccinated tourists at the northern resort island of Langkawi next month without quarantine.Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the government will use the reopening of Langkawi on Nov. 15, the first time foreign tourists will be allowed back since March 2020, as a gauge for three months before opening up the rest of the country. It comes amid a sharp fall in coronavirus cases, and a beefed-up vaccination campaign with 94% of adults — or 72% of the population — getting their...
The Associated Press

Islamists suspend march under agreement with Pakistan govt

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — A radical Islamist party agreed Sunday to suspend for three days its march of thousands toward the capital Islamabad after Pakistan agreed to drop pending charges against the party’s leader. Party supporters Saturday departed the eastern city of Lahore, clashing for a second straight day with...
editorials24.com

Russia, Belarus Move to Introduce Special Electricity Tariffs for Crypto Miners – Mining Editorials 99

Authorities in Belarus and the Russian Federation are taking steps to separate cryptocurrency miners from other groups of power users and deny them access to subsidized energy. This could lead to the adoption of differentiated electricity rates for businesses involved in digital coin minting activities. Cryptocurrency Miners in Russia and...
dallassun.com

Pakistan: PML-N accuses Imran Khan govt of committing robbery

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 11 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has lashed out at prime minister Imran Khan and accused his government of committing robbery of billions of rupees in the country. In a statement on Saturday, citing by The News International, the PMLN spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the doomsday...
The Independent

Major oil producer Saudi Arabia announces net-zero by 2060

One of the world's largest oil producers, Saudi Arabia announced Saturday it aims to reach “net zero” greenhouse gas emissions by 2060, joining more than 100 countries in a global effort to try and curb man-made climate change.The announcement was made by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in brief scripted remarks at the start of the kingdom's first-ever Saudi Green Initiative Forum. The kingdom made the announcement a little over a week before the global COP26 climate conference starts in Glasgow, Scotland that will draw heads of state from across the world to try and tackle global warming and its challenges. The kingdom's oil and gas exports form the backbone of its economy, despite efforts to diversify away from reliance on fossil fuels for revenue. It has resisted efforts to curb its investments in oil. Although the kingdom will aim to reduce its own emissions, it will continue to aggressively pump and export fossil fuels to Asia and other regions.
