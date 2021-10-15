4 home upgrades to help you get ready for holiday guests

Following its travel-themed collection, diptyque has now unveiled a range of cozy scents for the holiday season. Launching as part of the perfumery’s 60-year anniversary festivities, the lineup sees a limited range of scented candles adorned with golden lids. Three winter-inspired aromas take over the range: “Flocon,” a light, velvety base of white musk with mimosa; “Biscuit,” a warm, spicy scent reminiscent of holiday snacks; and “Sapin,” a fresh pinewood fragrance. Additionally, diptyque’s signature scents “Baies,” “Roses” and “Tubéreuse” arrive in diffuser form.
