4 home upgrades to help you get ready for holiday guests

scottsdale.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article(BPT) - Many people are happy to welcome...

www.scottsdale.org

Comments / 0

studio-mcgee.com

How to Get Your Powder Room Guest Ready

The powder room is the one space you don’t want to forget about for holiday hosting…. after all, it’s likely just as visited by your guests as the kitchen or dining space. At The McGee Home, we’re getting ready for the entertaining season by refreshing our powder bath with a few simple tricks to make our guests feel even more welcome.
INTERIOR DESIGN
kingsvillerecord.com

5 Tips to Get Your Home Winter-Ready

(Family Features) As the days get shorter and the weather turns chilly, it's time to prepare your home for the winter months ahead. Because your home will likely require extra maintenance to keep it in shape throughout the winter, beginning preparations early can help lower energy bills, increase the efficiency and lifespan of your home's components and make your property safer overall.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Inverse

50 cheap ways to upgrade your home you'll wish you knew about sooner

I’ve been doing small weekend projects on my house lately and they have transformed the place. I haven’t spent much time or money, but it’s easier to cook in my kitchen, my stairs are no longer dangerous, there is less clutter, and my once-crappy shower is suddenly amazing. I don’t have the money or patience at the moment for tearing out walls or upgrading appliances, but these little improvements have had a huge impact. And along the way, I discovered 50 cheap ways to upgrade your home you'll wish you knew about sooner.
HOME & GARDEN
Vogue Magazine

Hill House Home’s New Holiday Collection Will Have You Ready to Party

Hill House Home’s holiday collection drops today, and aficionados of the brand’s signature Nap Dresses (which rose to stardom during the pandemic) can rejoice! The easygoing dress silhouette owes part of its popularity—virality, even—to its versatility: they are comfortable enough to wear lounging at home, yet polished enough to wear out to dinner, or, in the case of the latest collection, to all your upcoming holiday fêtes. And like all the brand’s wares, this next-gen of nap dresses is destined to delightfully flood our Instagram feeds and find a spot on everyone’s holiday wish list.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Seattle Times

Houseplants to help you get through winter

It seemed like a simple question: What are a couple of standout houseplants to consider adopting before winter calls a halt to our outdoor plant engagement?. But when you ask the staff at Steve’s Leaves Inc. greenhouses in Lewisville, Texas — where the collection includes somewhere “between 1,500 and 2,000” species and varieties — you can expect a good-humored answer.
GARDENING
International Business Times

5 Beautiful Homes You Can Stay in for the Holidays

Longing to get away from the hustle and bustle of your everyday life? With the holidays coming up, why not plan a getaway for your family so you can all take a break and bond? Here are 5 beautiful homes for you to check out:. Bebop, New Orleans. Perfect for...
TRAVEL
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
TrendHunter.com

Holiday-Ready Gift Baskets

Baskits Inc. is North America's premier gift services company. The brand recently announced the launch of its 2021 Holiday collection. The gift-giving company specializes in exquisite gift baskets and boxes, curating baskets and boxes containing unique products. Each gift comprises high-quality items to instill the feeling of joy and delight...
GOLD
romper.com

Here’s When You Can Expect Holiday Stuff At The Home Depot

While I’m a firm believer in not skipping Halloween or Thanksgiving, I am pretty excited to say that The Home Depot already has their holiday stuff out and ready for purchase. Yes, you’re one-stop shop for all items, from real and artificial Christmas trees to giant inflatables, is already stocking the shelves with joy.
SHOPPING
TrendHunter.com

Holiday-Ready Elevated Souvenirs

Main and Local is a Canadian-based elevated souvenir brand. The company launched two new 2021 holiday collections. The Hype Gifts and the Hoomans collections comprise unique and giftable souvenirs that are sure to please. The two new collections expand Main and Local's Souvenirs That Don't Suck collection, giving consumers several items to choose from to find the perfect gift for everyone.
LIFESTYLE
TODAY.com

Do you find yourself overspending during the holidays? We want to help!

Balancing a budget is hard and it only gets harder during the holiday season. Whether it's travel, decor, fancy meals or gifts for family and friends, there is plenty to spend on this time of year and it's easy to overdo it. Tell us about your overspending habits and where you could use the most help making tough decisions.
LIFESTYLE
Hypebae

Get Cozy This Holiday Season With diptyque's Home Scents

Following its travel-themed collection, diptyque has now unveiled a range of cozy scents for the holiday season. Launching as part of the perfumery’s 60-year anniversary festivities, the lineup sees a limited range of scented candles adorned with golden lids. Three winter-inspired aromas take over the range: “Flocon,” a light, velvety base of white musk with mimosa; “Biscuit,” a warm, spicy scent reminiscent of holiday snacks; and “Sapin,” a fresh pinewood fragrance. Additionally, diptyque’s signature scents “Baies,” “Roses” and “Tubéreuse” arrive in diffuser form.
BEAUTY & FASHION
klin.com

Light The Night Getting Ready For 2nd Holiday Season

The second annual drive-through Christmas light experience at Christian Heritage’s 40-acre Walton campus will benefit hundreds of vulnerable children and youth, impacted by foster care and incarceration. Saturday, Oct. 23, close to 200 volunteers from around the capital city will be working to prepare the campus for this special experience.
WALTON, NE
Wrcbtv.com

6 Strategies to Help You Get Out of a Rut

Originally Posted On: 6 Strategies to Help You Get Out of a Rut – Euro to USD (euro-to-usd.com) 64% of people in the world consider themselves to be happy. Which mean there is a third of us who would like to make some changes in our lives. However, change can...
MENTAL HEALTH
mymcr.net

Let Red Roo Defense get you ready for Deer Season

At Red Roo Defense Matthew Sims is ready to serve customers shopping for guns, ammunition, parts and accessories and more. He can help with gun cleaning and maintenance, optics mounting and bore sighting, stock refinishing and online transfers, whether the customer has everyday safety needs or recreational firearm use in mind.
CONSTITUTION
kmmo.com

AREA BUSINESSES URGED TO HELP SEND AN AIRMAN HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

The Annual Whiteman Air Force Base Bomber Ball is scheduled to be held on November 12. A news release says the Sedalia Area Chamber of Commerce is looking for Sedalia area businesses to donate items for a Sedalia Area Auction Basket. All proceeds from the auction will help send 20...
SEDALIA, MO
The Weather Channel

Here Are The Best Cold Weather Jackets To Get You Ready For Winter

These products were selected by StackCommerce, which created this article. The products are not endorsed by the Weather.com editorial team. If you buy something through these links, Weather.com will get a small share of revenue from your purchase. This might be hard to believe, because it probably feels like summer...
BEAUTY & FASHION

