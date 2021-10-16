Adult, Child Seriously Injured In Apartment Fire In Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – One person was rescued from a burning apartment building in Aurora early Saturday morning and two others, including a child, suffered serious injuries. Firefighters rushed to the fire at 200 South Jasper Circle about 3 a.m.

Firefighters pulled at least one person from the burning apartment. That person, along with two others, were treated on scene before being taken to the hospital. An adult and a child were seriously injured in the fire. They remained hospitalized on Saturday afternoon.

What caused the fire is being investigated.