Adult, Child Seriously Injured In Apartment Fire In Aurora

By Jennifer McRae
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 7 days ago

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – One person was rescued from a burning apartment building in Aurora early Saturday morning and two others, including a child, suffered serious injuries. Firefighters rushed to the fire at 200 South Jasper Circle about 3 a.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dB4tZ_0cTLshFc00

(credit: Aurora Fire)

Firefighters pulled at least one person from the burning apartment. That person, along with two others, were treated on scene before being taken to the hospital. An adult and a child were seriously injured in the fire. They remained hospitalized on Saturday afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i2eWQ_0cTLshFc00

(credit: Aurora Fire)

What caused the fire is being investigated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Akkkn_0cTLshFc00

(credit: CBS)

