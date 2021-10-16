Toledo's Catholic high schools contemplating post-TRAC future

In the aftermath of the announcement earlier this year that the Northern Lakes League will expand to 11 teams beginning with the 2023-24 school year, the focus now turns to what will become of the Three Rivers Athletic Conference schools that were left out of the mix in that expansion.

Joining current NLL schools Anthony Wayne, Bowling Green, Napoleon, Northview, Perrysburg, Southview, and Springfield in the fall of 2023 will be current TRAC members Clay, Findlay, Fremont Ross, and Whitmer in what was expected to be a 12-team NLL.

That target number of 12 was reduced to 11 when NLL member Maumee accepted an invitation to join the Northern Buckeye Conference in 2023-24.

The NLL expansion did not include six other current TRAC members, including the five Toledo Catholic schools — Central Catholic, all-boys schools St. Francis de Sales and St. John's Jesuit, and all-girls schools Notre Dame and St. Ursula — and public school member Lima Senior.

So, what will become of those left out of the new NLL lineup?

That is the million-dollar question these days and, with less than two years before the TRAC is shuttled, it has not yet been answered.

The clock is ticking.

Without the framework of a league, athletic directors and coaches must work each year to create full schedules and hire game officials for all of their sports teams, and often must do so competing on the nonleague dates of opponents that are in leagues.

That is no easy task considering Central Catholic offers 10 boys sports and nine for girls. St. Francis and St. John's offer 12 each, and Notre Dame and St. Ursula 11 apiece.

Perhaps Lima Senior is closer to finding a future solution to the five Toledo Catholic schools.

The Spartans' athletic director, John Zell, and Toledo Public Schools spokesperson Patty Mazur, have each confirmed Lima Senior is looking to form a league affiliation with the six public schools in Toledo's City League — Bowsher, Rogers, Scott, Start, Waite, and Woodward.

Nothing has been finalized, but talks on forming that union are ongoing.

Meanwhile, the five Toledo Catholic schools have each so far offered only relatively vague answers to questions about their future options.

Central Catholic: “We continue to have conversations with leagues and schools throughout the region about our future athletic opportunities. These next several months will be important in determining our course of action for the future. We look forward to providing our student athletes the best athletic opportunities possible.” — Kevin Parkins, head of school.

St. Francis: “We have contacted schools for football for 2023 and beyond, and begun scheduling Weeks 1-3. At this point no decision has been made in regards to independent status or joining or creating a conference. Conversations have been had with schools from Columbus, northeast Ohio, and Detroit, with additional scheduled meetings coming in the next few weeks. St. Francis, St. John's, Central Catholic, St. Ursula and Notre Dame have verbally agreed to make the conference/independent status decision as a group.” — Justin Edgell, athletic director.

St. John's: “We're just working on it at this point. We're not rushing into anything at this time. We're looking at all of our options, and having discussions with various schools. It is still ongoing. We have some meetings coming up at the end of October or into November, and hopefully some things will move. But, right now, there's nothing to really report. We are not even close to anything at this point.” — Bob Ronai, athletic director.

Notre Dame: “Notre Dame Academy continues to explore all opportunities in regards to an athletic conference for our school when the TRAC, as we know it, ends. Once all opportunities are fully explored, we will come to a decision that we feel is in the best interest of our student-athletes and school.” — Gary Snyder, athletic director.

St. Ursula: “Discussions are ongoing among the private TRAC schools to determine the best course of action for our schools. Once all available options are discussed, we will make a decision that is best for our student-athletes at St. Ursula Academy.” — Mike Donnelly, athletic director.

Not long after having their applications to join the NLL denied by a vote of member schools, early speculation had the five Catholic schools looking into forming an affiliation north of the border with the Detroit Catholic League.

That potential merger offers an interesting fit in terms of number of schools and comparable enrollment size. Further, the Detroit option also comes with less cumbersome travel distance compared to that of linking with Catholic schools in the northeast (Cleveland, Akron, Canton) and central Ohio (Columbus) areas.

Ronai broke down some of the complications involved with finding a new league to compete in, and with the less desirable alternative — navigating the realm of operating individually as independents.

“Basically, in Ohio, it's trying to start a new league,” Ronai said. “Trying to get enough schools that have an interest in the Akron and Cleveland area. We've also had talks with the schools down in Columbus. But, at this point, nothing has been done. It's just a slow process.

“We haven't ruled out that [Detroit Catholic League] option, but there are a lot of hurdles that have to be worked out. We're in discussions with them. But the biggest things is, not all the sports [Michigan and Ohio seasons] line up. And, for the sports that do line up, on some the calendar doesn't line up. There are problems.”

An all-for-one, one-for-all unity will be crucial.

“We want to do something as a [Toledo] group,” Ronai said. “Each school has to look out for what's best for their school, and what's best for us as a group of schools. If there's something out there that makes sense, and we all can do it together, we're going to do it.

“If not, then we would look at going independent. There are schools across the state that do that now. But that makes it more difficult for scheduling, and your kids are not going to get the chance at postseason honors. Is that the option that any of us want to do? No. But, if we have do that, we will.”

Although convenience of scheduling is the primary value of being in a league alignment, there are other bonuses that make this the desired option.

“I can't speak for the other [Toledo Catholic] schools, but we're looking for something that's going to be all-inclusive for all of our sports,” Ronai said. “Some [Ohio] schools we've talked to are looking to just be in a football league, and weren't too concerned with their other sports. I'm not for that. I want to find something where we can get all of our sports in some kind of a league. Being in a league gives kids an opportunity for postseason honors.

“And, we want to make sure we're not having to go all over the place to play games. Creating a league is a tough situation because you're trying to get a lot of different schools to agree on something, and sometimes you have schools from different divisions. So, how do you create something that will satisfy everyone? Do we have anything at this time? No. Are we working on it? Yes.”

At this juncture, the fate of the athletic programs of the five Catholic schools is unknown, in terms of their competitive alignment, or if they will even find an alignment.

There has been some optimism expressed anonymously by some involved with the process that upcoming meetings could perhaps produce a solution for the future as soon as early November, or by the end of the year.

Of the potentially targeted schools seen as in play for the five Catholic schools, the most likely option may be the Detroit Catholic League.

Joining in some way with the six member school in the Central Catholic League in the Columbus area also has at least a small amount of promise.

Far less likely is a future connection with teams in the Crown Conference in northeast Ohio, or the creation of a new league that mixes the Toledo schools with currently independent Catholic schools in northeast Ohio.

Beyond the 2022-23 school year, independence appears to be a real possibility, unless some creative thinking takes place that suits all parties involved.