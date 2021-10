Beth Mead scored a hat-trick in less than 15 minutes as England maintained their flawless start to their FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign with a 4-0 win over Northern IrelandThe visitors had defended resolutely at Wembley and put their bodies on the line until Mead’s introduction as a second-half substitute.The Arsenal forward scored the first just moments after coming on to the field, with a brilliant finish on the turn past goalkeeper Jacqueline Burns.Another substitute, Bethany England scored the Lionesses’ second, with a touch on the line to ensure the ball went into the back of the net.Mead then...

FIFA ・ 1 DAY AGO