Suffolk SPCA: Cat shot, has pellet lodged in spine; $4,000 reward offered

The Suffolk SPCA is offering a $4,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever shot a cat on the East End.

According to the SPCA, the cat, named Abraham, was “found injured in the vicinity of Southfields Road and West Lane” in Aquebogue.

It was later determined that Abraham was shot and had a pellet lodged in its spine.

The cat is currently being cared for by Strong Island Rescue.

“New York State laws, that include intentionally harming an animal, are a crime and punishable with imprisonment and or a fine,” according to the SPCA.

It is urging anyone with information to call 631-382-7722.

Photo Credit: Frankie Floridia