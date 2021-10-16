CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roush Review: Tragedy and Terror in ‘Baptiste’s Final Case

Vincennes Sun Commercial
 8 days ago

Fiona Shaw ('Killing Eve') guest-stars in...

www.suncommercial.com

dailytitan.com

Review: "On My Block’s" final season delivers a half-baked narrative

Looking to wrap up the story of the “Core Four,” Netflix's “On My Block” returned on October for its fourth and final season, starring Jamal (Brett Gray), Monse (Sierra Capri), Ruby (Jason Genao) and Cesar (Diego Tinoco). “On My Block” follows the “Core Four” and their lives in the fictional...
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

Roush Review: ‘Dopesick’ Will Make You Sick — With Anger

Check your blood pressure as you watch Dopesick, a powerful and at times forbiddingly sprawling eight-part docudrama about the opioid crisis of addiction and death — fueled by the introduction in the mid-1990s of OxyContin. The series explores the devastating impact of the drug from personal, legal, and corporate angles as OxyContin is aggressively and falsely marketed as non-addictive by Purdue Pharma at the urging of its wealthy owners, the Sacklers.
TV & VIDEOS
tvinsider.com

Roush Review: A Family at War as ‘Succession’ Finally Returns

Words wound like bullets in the family battleground and media fishbowl of HBO’s Emmy-winning Succession, which is worth every minute of the excruciating two-year wait between Seasons 2 and 3. That’s how long we’ve been reeling from the shock of heir apparent Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) turning whistleblower, the damaged sacrificial lamb biting back to expose the Roy company’s scandalous financial and sexual misdeeds.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

Roush Review: No Retirement for This Detective in a New ‘Sinner’ Mystery

Though he’s now officially retired, a seasoned detective like Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman), the brooding core of the psychological mystery franchise The Sinner, should know one of the cardinal rules of the mystery genre: Death never takes a holiday, even when you’re trying to take a vacation. Still suffering from...
TV SERIES
Tchéky Karyo
Person
Fiona Shaw
bubbleblabber.com

Review: The Patrick Star Show “Terror at 20,000 Leagues”

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) Patrick’s show gets wrapped up in a horror anthology. So it’s no secret now that Nickelodeon/Paramount/Viacom has been trying to expand the Spongebob Squarepants brand. First there was the new movie that ended up thrown on streaming when the pandemic hit, then there’s the Kamp Koral spin-off that was basically Spongebob Babies (even if it doesn’t make sense that Sandy is there), and now there’s this show about Patrick and his previously unknown family. I haven’t been really following the reception of this one, but the writing process seems to a lot less standard than that of Spongebob’s. The showrunner has mentioned wanting to mess around with established canon and wanting to do more surreal and bizarre stuff with this show. And while I haven’t watched the first few episodes prior to this one, I am definitely getting the sense that there is a more freedom to be strange and out there with the writing and storytelling, which is definitely apparent in the inaugural Halloween Special. We do have the framing device of Patrick trying to make his show with his sister that is the premise of the series, but it transitions well into a bunch of shorts that do Halloween stuff.
TV SERIES
Telegraph

Dorian, review: drawing out the tragedy of Oscar Wilde's masterpiece

A stone’s throw from Reading Gaol, where Oscar Wilde was imprisoned on charges of gross indecency, a new adaptation of his novel The Picture of Dorian Gray clears the cobwebs from a former Salvation Army centre, and sizzles with homoerotic fervour. There’s something reparatory in this – a deliciously camp...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Eric Christian Olsen’s Words on Departing Cast Members is Heartbreaking

It turns out that NCIS: Los Angeles star Eric Christian Olsen is an emotional man. He misses his fellow colleagues anytime they are away for an extended period. You probably recognize Olsen’s face right off the bat. He is well known for playing Detective Marty Deeks on CBS’s NCIS: Los Angeles. And while Olsen may play a handsome detective on the show, he’s basically a soft teddy bear when he’s off-camera.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TVLine

The Resident Boss Hints at Conrad's New Love Life: 'He Will End Up With Somebody' Before Season 5 Is Over

Conrad Hawkins is about to navigate something messier than any Chastain Park surgery: dating after the loss of his wife. At the end of The Resident‘s Oct. 19 episode, the Fox drama — spoiler alert for those not caught up yet! — leapt a little more than three years into the future, thus bypassing the darkest period of Conrad’s grief over his late wife, Nic. And though co-showrunner Peter Elkoff admits it’s been “very tricky” to determine when Conrad should move on romantically after the time jump, he confirms that the doc won’t stay single for the entirety of Season 5. “[Conrad and Nic]...
TV SERIES
Variety

Peter Scolari’s ‘Girls’ Performance Was Central to the Show’s Triumph: An Appreciation

Peter Scolari, who died Friday at 66, had a long and decorated acting career, with starring roles in “Bosom Buddies” and “Newhart.” But a late triumph — and the performance for which, for many, he’ll be most widely remembered — was his Emmy-winning turn on HBO’s “Girls.” As Tad, Hannah Horvath’s father, Scolari brought rare sensitivity and care to a tricky character who evolved radically through the show’s run. It took a great actor to pull off some of the shifts in Tad Horvath over the seasons of “Girls,” but those shifts always felt, in Scolari’s telling, like the evolution...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘DI Hillary Greene’: Beloved UK Book Series To Be Adapted For The Screen By Southwell Neal Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: The UK’s beloved DI Hillary Greene book series from author Faith Martin is to be turned into a drama by Becky Southwell and Dylan Neal’s Southwell Neal Entertainment with the support of Canada’s Play Media. Southwell Neal Entertainment has optioned the film and TV rights to the 18-book series, which follows the brilliant cold case detective’s exploits alongside former LAPD detective John Sullivan and has sold more than 2M copies worldwide. Southwell and Neal are the writers and execs behind Hallmark’s Gourmet Detective series, which also stars Fifty Shades of Grey actor Neal in the lead role of Henry Ross. “We are thrilled that Faith has entrusted us with bringing Hillary to the TV screen and know that her millions of loyal readers will be joined by even more TV viewers,” said Neal. Joffe Books publishes the DI Hillary Greene novels and Southwell Neal was represented in the deal by Darren Trattner from Jackaway Tyerman in LA.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IndieWire

Animated Oscar Contender ‘Belle: The Dragon and the Freckled Princess’ Spins a VR ‘Beauty and the Beast’

One of this year’s animated Oscar contenders could be veteran Mamoru Hosoda’s dazzling Cannes debut “Belle: The Dragon and the Freckled Princess” (Studio Chizu, GKids), inspired by the French “Beauty and the Beast” fairy tale, about rural school kids who take on alter egos in a digital universe, based on their strengths and weaknesses. “Belle” could mark the filmmaker’s second animated feature Oscar nomination after “Mirai.” The movie screens October 23 at Hollywood’s Animation Is Film festival before its later Oscar-qualifying GKids release. Hosoda updates the 18th-century fairy tale that has spawned countless movie adaptations, from Jean Cocteau’s 1946 black-and-white French...
MOVIES
Webster County Citizen

waldronnews.com

