Roush Review: Tragedy and Terror in ‘Baptiste’s Final Case

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) Patrick’s show gets wrapped up in a horror anthology. So it’s no secret now that Nickelodeon/Paramount/Viacom has been trying to expand the Spongebob Squarepants brand. First there was the new movie that ended up thrown on streaming when the pandemic hit, then there’s the Kamp Koral spin-off that was basically Spongebob Babies (even if it doesn’t make sense that Sandy is there), and now there’s this show about Patrick and his previously unknown family. I haven’t been really following the reception of this one, but the writing process seems to a lot less standard than that of Spongebob’s. The showrunner has mentioned wanting to mess around with established canon and wanting to do more surreal and bizarre stuff with this show. And while I haven’t watched the first few episodes prior to this one, I am definitely getting the sense that there is a more freedom to be strange and out there with the writing and storytelling, which is definitely apparent in the inaugural Halloween Special. We do have the framing device of Patrick trying to make his show with his sister that is the premise of the series, but it transitions well into a bunch of shorts that do Halloween stuff.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO