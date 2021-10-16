CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Jamie Vardy stuns Manchester United as Leicester snatch win in six-goal thriller

By Melissa Reddy
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZGNR0_0cTLgzSw00

Dirty sheets, divine goals, utter chaos and the death of an English league record unbeaten away run.

Leicester swatted Manchester United 4-2 at King Power Stadium in a spectacle that was, well, pure Barclays.

Mason Greenwood and Youri Tielemans decorated it with the kind of strikes that demand Goal of the Season accolades.

The final 10 minutes were a swirl of attack, no defence, substitutes running wild and the home crowd erupting to celebrate a display that they could finally relate to.

Leicester’s four-match winless league streak was done, United’s fine run on the road was dead and gone.

Brendan Rodgers unsurprisingly edged the tactical battle over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the more complete, coherent team were victors.

The last three meetings between Leicester and United on this turf had immense jeopardy: duelling for a Champions League spot and an FA Cup quarter-final. Saturday afternoon’s test was less knife-edge and more about correcting early-season ills. Leicester, ravaged by injuries through their defensive spine, have been a shell of themselves.

Easy to play through and create against, they spent opening months of the season struggling to both carve out quality chances and keep them out.

United, meanwhile, arrived seated amongst the title contenders but with only one truly convincing performance against an expansive Leeds to their name.

This fixture was an opportunity for both to do better, be better, show better. The home side were granted welcome defensive relief with Jonny Evans fit enough to start while Harry Maguire provided the same positive news for United.

Regardless of their presence, with both teams unable to bank on a clean sheet, goals were a guarantee as afternoon faded to evening. And when they came – holy wow!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T3f7c_0cTLgzSw00

Leicester had threatened, but Greenwood provided a warning shot before making jaws drop. The 20-year-old had held off Evans, but his hit was comfortable for Kasper Schmeichel to collect.

Six minutes later, Greenwood received possession from Bruno Fernandes wide on the right, cut inside and confidently dispatched a lightning bolt with his left that swerved and cannoned in off the far-left post.

It was a stunning way to set the game alight and Leicester pressed for a response. They made a habit of bypassing United’s midfield and went close through Ricardo Pereira but the equaliser was more than worth some patience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pp9Sr_0cTLgzSw00

A free-kick for the visitors was played by David de Gea to Maguire, who dawdled as the ball headed his way. It encouraged Kelechi Iheanacho to press United’s captain and ultimately thieve possession off him to supply an unmarked Tielemans.

The scorer of wonder goals, perched at the edge of the area, waved his magic right foot and conjured a clipped beauty that hung in the air before exquisitely curling into the top corner.

Leicester ended the half stronger and Iheanacho worked a Tielemans pass narrowly wide. The forward began the second stanza with another chance, but he shot straight at De Gea.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eeASN_0cTLgzSw00

Greenwood tried to reduce Leicester’s control and Nemanja Matic had a half-volley that made Schmeichel scramble before the goalkeeper thwarted Cristiano Ronaldo – but the flag was up.

Marcus Rashford, returning from a lengthy lay-off due to shoulder surgery, replaced the largely anonymous Jadon Sancho.

But it was at the other end of the pitch where the significant action materialised in the closing stages, shaped by Rodgers’ changes. Tielemans struck the post after dispossessing Matic and De Gea saved with his feet from substitute Patson Daka.

The 23-year-old drew another fine intervention from United’s No 1, but Caglar Soyuncu – played onside by Maguire – bundled in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gp2VF_0cTLgzSw00

Leicester looked to have won it, but there was still more chaos in the air. Rashford would get his golden ‘welcome back’ as his brilliant, curved run met a lovely long ball from Victor Lindelof and the England international finished expertly.

But Leicester’s subs would have the final word. Ayoze Perez dribbled into the box and supplied Jamie Vardy , who thundered in an unstoppable volley.

And they were not done yet. Daka followed in at the back post after United failed to clear a set-piece and waved goodbye to their unbeaten away run.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Leicester vs Manchester United: Five things we learned as Red Devils suffer damaging defeat in thriller

Manchester United slipped to a damaging defeat to Leicester who scored two late goals to seal a thrilling 4-2 win in the Premier League. Mason Greenwood opened the scoring with a stunning strike from the angle of the box that arrowed into the top corner but it was cancelled out by another moment of magic when Youri Tielemans floated a remarkable shot over David de Gea in an entertaining first half at the King Power. Tielemans was denied a second after De Gea tipped his placed shot around the post as Leicester increased the pressure. The Manchester United goalkeeper was...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Iheanacho battles Vardy and Perez for Leicester City Goal of the Month award

The Super Eagles star has been shortlisted for the Foxes' monthly prize alongside the former England international. Kelechi Iheanacho’s goal against Millwall has been nominated for the Leicester City Goal of the Month award for September. The 25-year-old’s effort in the Carabao Cup third round fixture against the Lions made...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Leicester City v Manchester United Live Commentary, 16/10/2021

Solskjaer also makes five changes from the draw with Everton, though three of those are enforced. Raphael Varane picked up an injury in the Nations League final, while Fred and Edinson Cavani are unavailable due to the international schedule. Maguire is fit again though, so comes in along with Pogba, Matic, Sancho and Ronaldo. McTominay starts on the bench along with Rashford, who is back after recovering from shoulder surgery.
PREMIER LEAGUE
vavel.com

Leicester City vs Manchester United: Predicted Line-Ups

Leicester City will welcome the visit of Manchester United on Saturday afternoon, as the Foxes look to turn their form around after a very disappointing start to the season. Manchester United look to challenge for the Premier League title this season after some fantastic signings, currently sitting in fourth place. Brendan Rodgers’ side have made a poor start and are 13th place, as they hope they can start to kick-start their season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Vardy
Person
Kelechi Iheanacho
Person
Mason Greenwood
Person
Youri Tielemans
Person
Harry Maguire
Person
Marcus Rashford
Person
Brendan Rodgers
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Jonny Evans
Person
Kasper Schmeichel
Person
Jadon Sancho
The Independent

Marcus Rashford back in Manchester United squad for trip to Leicester

Marcus Rashford could make his first appearance of the season for Manchester United on Saturday in their Premier League game at Leicester.Rashford, who had surgery in August to repair his damaged shoulder, will be included in United’s squad, boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed.Solskjaer said: “He’s in the squad, yes. If he’s going to start or not, I can’t tell you now because it wouldn’t be right. But he’s worked really hard throughout the whole lay-off and he’s been bright this week.“He had a 60-minute involvement behind closed doors last week, so he’s fit and raring to go.”Rashford last appeared...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SportsGrid

EPL Week 8 Betting Breakfast: Leicester City vs. Manchester United

EPL Week 8 Betting Breakfast: Leicester City vs. Manchester United. It’s week 8 in the EPL campaign, and already, Manchester United fans have been on a roller coaster ride like no other club. A fantastic opener followed by a dismal failure. The return of a hero followed by elimination from a domestic cup and precarious position in European competition. The ups and downs of one of the world’s biggest clubs are covered in this week’s EPL betting breakfast, but you can check out all the EPL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook!
SOCCER
ESPN

Man United unbeaten away streak ends at Leicester in thriller

Manchester United's unbeaten run away from home in the Premier League was brought to an end after they slumped to a 4-2 defeat at Leicester City on Saturday. Youri Tielemans, Caglar Soyuncu, Jamie Vardy and Patson Daka scored for Leicester as United's record-breaking streak stopped after 29 matches. - ESPN+...
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#England#English#Barclays
740thefan.com

Soccer-Leicester storm back to sink Man United 4-2 in thriller

LEICESTER, England (Reuters) -Leicester City fired on all cylinders late on to beat Manchester United 4-2 at home in the Premier League on Saturday, ending a four-match winless run and piling more pressure on visiting manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The result also ended United’s record 29-game unbeaten away run in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Five things we want from Leicester City vs. Manchester United

Manchester United travel to Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday. United pick up where they left off before the international break in patchy shape at best, but face a Leicester side without a win in the league since August. Harry Maguire remains absent for the match against his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Vardy hails Tielemans, Daka as Leicester stun Man Utd

Leicester scored twice late on to win an enthralling Premier League encounter against Manchester United at King Power Stadium. Substitute Marcus Rashford looked to have extended the visitors' unbeaten away record to 30 top-flight games with an emphatic equaliser on his return from injury. However, Vardy scored 54 seconds later...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FA Cup
newschain

Nemanja Matic urges unity at Manchester United after Leicester defeat

Nemanja Matic believes Manchester United remain in the title race and called for unity after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side fell to a chastening loss at Leicester. The Red Devils repeatedly shot themselves in the foot at the King Power Stadium on Saturday as Brendan Rodgers’ men ran out 4-2 victors in a chaotic end to an entertaining encounter.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Jamie Vardy is the Premier League's joint-top goalscorer but the fanfare around the Leicester star is non-existent amid their slump in form... so ahead of Man United's visit, are his numbers any worse than his purple patch at the start of last season?

Even as recently as 12 months ago, Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers believed Jamie Vardy was an underrated commodity in the football community. 'He's a special player. He's a genuinely world-class striker.' Rodgers said in November 2020. 'If he hadn't had the path that he's had, he'd maybe be talked about...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Paul Pogba says Manchester United conceded ‘stupid goals’ in defeat at Leicester

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Paul Pogba admitted careless Manchester United deserved to lose after their unbeaten away record went up in smoke in chaotic fashion at Leicester. The Old Trafford giants lost a Premier League match on the road for the first time since January 2020 as Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes romped to a thrilling 4-2 win on Saturday afternoon.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Leicester City v Manchester United: Confirmed team news

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers makes five changes to the team that started the 2-2 Premier League draw at Crystal Palace before the international break. Defender Jonny Evans comes in for his first league start since April, while Daniel Amartey, Ricardo Pereira, Boubakary Soumare and James Maddison also start. Ryan Bertrand,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Leicester vs Man United LIVE: Red Devils crumple as Jamie Vardy and Patson Daka strike late after a Marcus Rashford equaliser to put the Foxes on the brink of a big win - plus other 3pm updates

Out-of-sorts Leicester City welcome a stuttering Manchester United on Saturday afternoon - with both teams desperate for victory. Going into this weekend's set of fixtures, Leicester sit 13th in the Premier League - having won just two of their seven matches so far - while fourth-placed United dropped five points at home in their last two games (having lost to Aston Villa and drawn with Everton).
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

303K+
Followers
124K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy